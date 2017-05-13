Sections

This Dog Likes To Chill On His Roof And People Find It So Incredibly Sweet

"On the woof."

Remy Smidt
Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is Huckleberry. He lives in Austin, Texas. He likes to perch on his roof.

Allie Lindenmuth

And these are his humans, Allie and Justin Lindenmuth.

Allie Lindenmuth

"Huck has what we call 'roof time' throughout the day," Allie told BuzzFeed News.

Sarafina Nance

"He goes up there to check out the neighborhood," she said.

When Huck spots a neighbor, or a dog, Huck even says hello. "He loves barking and welcoming his passersby," she said.

Sarafina Nance

Allie said that "countless people" have knocked on their door, worried about Huck's safety. So, they made this sign. "Don't be alarmed!!!" it begins.

Sarafina Nance

Sarafina Nance told BuzzFeed News that she spotted Huck on Tuesday while she was walking her puppy, Comet. "I asked him what he was looking at and finally, when I glanced up, I saw a huge golden retriever looking down at me!"

People were so happy about her discovery. "This is the best thing ever," one person said.

"I love this dog."

"BARKOUR"

"On the woof"

As for Huck's owners, they're glad Huck is so beloved. "We are happy he is providing so much joy to people and keeping Austin weird," Allie said.

Such.

Allie Lindenmuth

A.

Allie Lindenmuth

Good.

Allie Burnitt

Boy.

Sarafina Nance

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

