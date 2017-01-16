People Are Arguing Over Whether The Women’s March Should Accept Those Against Abortion

1. The question of whether people who are anti-abortion rights should participate in the upcoming Women’s March set off a fierce debate on Monday, sparked by a report in the Atlantic that march organizers granted a Texas group called New Wave Feminists partnership status.

UNACCEPTABLE that the Women's March is including anti-abortion groups. Safe abortion is a human right; you can't be a feminist & oppose it. — Lauren Rankin (@laurenarankin)

The Women’s March is scheduled for Jan. 21, the day after the Donald Trump’s inauguration. Over 200,000 people say they are attending on the event’s Facebook page. More bus permits have been requested for the march than for the inauguration.

