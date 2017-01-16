People Are Arguing Over Whether The Women’s March Should Accept Those Against Abortion
It was reported earlier Monday that an anti-abortion rights group was given partnership status, which the organizers called an “error.”
1. The question of whether people who are anti-abortion rights should participate in the upcoming Women’s March set off a fierce debate on Monday, sparked by a report in the Atlantic that march organizers granted a Texas group called New Wave Feminists partnership status.
UNACCEPTABLE that the Women's March is including anti-abortion groups. Safe abortion is a human right; you can't be a feminist & oppose it.— Lauren Rankin (@laurenarankin)
The Women’s March is scheduled for Jan. 21, the day after the Donald Trump’s inauguration. Over 200,000 people say they are attending on the event’s Facebook page. More bus permits have been requested for the march than for the inauguration.
2. Hours after the report was published, the Women’s March tweeted that the partnership was an apparent “error.”
Organizers did not immediately respond for comment, but Bob Bland, one of the co-chairs for the march, told BuzzFeed News in December: “We are pro-choice, but the the right to choose includes the right to be pro-life.”
3. The march also tweeted a link to its platform, which reads in part, “We believe in reproductive rights” and “open access to safe, legal, affordable abortion and birth control for all people.”
4. Many women grew upset after hearing about the reported partnership.
5. Bad Feminist author Roxane Gay commented.
6. And this Guardian writer argued that the group shouldn’t be included. “Abortion access is central” she said, to which many women responded negatively.
9. Others debated that this sort of reaction alienates them.
13. Others called for a united front.
15. This person argued that pro-life women want to help women too.
16. Others said the opposite.
18. And some said that the statement from the Women’s March was going to alienate participants.
19. While others thanked the group for its statement.
Blake Montgomery contributed to this report.
