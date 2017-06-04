Sections

People Are Obsessed With How Glamorous This Sea Lion Looks In This Teen's Pic

A star.

Posted on
Remy Smidt
Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is 19-year-old Tyriq "Ty" Bagnerise. He lives in California.

The teen told BuzzFeed News that last Friday night he went to the beach with three friends. While there, they saw a sea lion and chilled near it for about an hour. "It was really nice," Ty said.
Tyriq Bagnerise

The teen told BuzzFeed News that last Friday night he went to the beach with three friends.

While there, they saw a sea lion and chilled near it for about an hour. "It was really nice," Ty said.

"He was sniffing me and everything," he said. "He gave me a kiss when I took a selfie with it."

Tyriq Bagnerise

Ty shared a photo from the ~interaction.~ "I just took a pic with a seal boy," he tweeted.

I just took a pic with a seal boy🤘🏾
Ty with a SEA LION @GloBoyTy_

I just took a pic with a seal boy🤘🏾

"The seal took a picture, you just in the background," this person responded.

the seal took a picture, you just in the background https://t.co/PUJu0Sl6V3
Feminista🌹 @blkgirlmagician

the seal took a picture, you just in the background https://t.co/PUJu0Sl6V3

"The Rihanna of Seal culture."

That seal is POSING. This is her debut. You might've got a picture with seal royalty. A seal pop star. The Rihanna… https://t.co/YTZZB2iLwS
Master of the Sun 🌞 @SandsofJupiter

That seal is POSING. This is her debut. You might've got a picture with seal royalty. A seal pop star. The Rihanna… https://t.co/YTZZB2iLwS

@1800SADDAD @msvxl Yes sweetie Miss Seal came to SERVE a fresh out the ocean look. Whiskers clipped to perfection,… https://t.co/rdsPydR55V
Master of the Sun 🌞 @SandsofJupiter

@1800SADDAD @msvxl Yes sweetie Miss Seal came to SERVE a fresh out the ocean look. Whiskers clipped to perfection,… https://t.co/rdsPydR55V

Not only bad, but the BADDEST.

This seal know it's the baddest bitch out here https://t.co/boLDULEeYR
Boom Boy Bye Foop @EmElleWriter

This seal know it's the baddest bitch out here https://t.co/boLDULEeYR

@GloBoyTy_ lmaoooooo why he feeling himself so hard I'm weak
mind ya business @jASSmineSea

@GloBoyTy_ lmaoooooo why he feeling himself so hard I'm weak

@GloBoyTy_ That seal look like
Ciiiv @CiiivLaVie

@GloBoyTy_ That seal look like "yasss bxtch catch this highlight"💅🏾💅🏾💅🏾

@GloBoyTy_ Is that Mr. Seal yo Girl?
AntiSocial Extrovert @Jokernojokin

@GloBoyTy_ Is that Mr. Seal yo Girl?

This person recalled a less-friendly animal interaction. Remember, animals are wild and cannot be trusted.

@GloBoyTy_ You gone be the next victim from these dangerous beast
Jimbo @ItsyaboiEnigma

@GloBoyTy_ You gone be the next victim from these dangerous beast

This person didn't even believe the sea lion was ~real.~ So, the teen shared some video evidence.

@yourweavesmells Naa nice try tho
Ty with a SEA LION @GloBoyTy_

@yourweavesmells Naa nice try tho

"Seals like pictures," this person said.

@SandsofJupiter @misssmichele Seals like pictures
Chakra Khan 🕉 @bretthegirl

@SandsofJupiter @misssmichele Seals like pictures

"I actually gave one a glorious photoshoot."

@SandsofJupiter I actually gave one a glorious photoshoot
sam ocean @nothingoversam

@SandsofJupiter I actually gave one a glorious photoshoot

@GloBoyTy_ But did you take a nap with a seal?? Nah...
Luke Eason @LukeEason_

@GloBoyTy_ But did you take a nap with a seal?? Nah...

But mostly, people focused on the sea lion's ~aesthetic.~ "Look. At. This. Seal. Stunt."

Look. At. This. Seal. STUNT. https://t.co/NkXqVPwXph
moana-wannabe @AceTrainerJuli

Look. At. This. Seal. STUNT. https://t.co/NkXqVPwXph

"THE SEAL IS SERVING."

@GloBoyTy_ THE SEAL IS SERVING 🔥🔥
ZUHAYR BENJAMIN. @zuhayr_benjamin

@GloBoyTy_ THE SEAL IS SERVING 🔥🔥

Tyriq Bagnerise

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

