Vince Vaughn Was Arrested For Driving While Under The Influence

Share On more Share On more

Vince Vaughn, best known for his roles in Wedding Crashers and Dodgeball, was arrested early Sunday morning in Los Angeles on suspicion of driving under the influence, authorities said.

The actor was stopped by police around 1 a.m. local time at a DUI checkpoint in Hermosa Beach.

He was arrested for resisting, delaying or obstructing officers, and for driving under the influence, the Manhattan Beach Police Department told media.

A passenger who police did not identify was also arrested for public intoxication and obstructing officers.

Both Vaughn and the passenger were taken to the Manhattan Beach Jail. They have since been released.

Representatives for the actor did not immediately return BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

Vaughn was previously arrested in 2001 after a bar fight in North Carolina.

Most recently, the star appeared in the 2017 movie Brawl in Cell Block 99 and in the second season of HBO's True Detective.