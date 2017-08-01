Sections

This Mom Asks For Photographic Evidence Of Her Daughter's Whereabouts And People Can Relate

"Send a selfie of the two of you both giving me a thumbs up!"

Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Meet 18-year-old Kaelyn Demmon and her mom Heather Steinkopf. They live in Huron, Ohio.

Heather Steinkopf

This is the teen with her best friend, Stevie Holbrook, 18. Stevie told BuzzFeed News that Friday night they were hanging out. "We were having a movie night at my house before I left for college," she said.

Stevie Holbrook

Kaelyn's mom, however, was not so easily convinced of this, so she requested a selfie. The mom told BuzzFeed News that she requests selfies from her daughter infrequently, so that the teen ~never knows~ when she's going to have to send one.

Kaelyn Demmon

Heather asks her daughter to pose in a specific position, considering that Kaelyn has pics with friends at the ready on her camera roll.

Kaelyn Demmon

The teen told BuzzFeed News that her mom's selfie strategy has gotten her into trouble previously, and that she has— as most teens have—lied. "There've been times when I've said I'm at Stevie's when I'm at a bonfire or something," she said.

Kaelyn Demmon

The mom said that she believed her daughter after the initial photo, but that she requested more pics that night for own entertainment. "I knew she was where she said she was, but it was more fun to keep her doing different things," she said.

Kaelyn Demmon

Heather does seem to enjoy this. When reached by BuzzFeed News via text message, this is how she responded. (I took the photo.)

Remy Smidt

When Kaelyn shared screenshots of the text exchange on Twitter, people really related to it.

In about a month, Kaelyn is moving out for college. "She's awesome, so I'm not worried about her," Heather said.

Kaelyn Demmon

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.

