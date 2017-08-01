Meet 18-year-old Kaelyn Demmon and her mom Heather Steinkopf. They live in Huron, Ohio.
This is the teen with her best friend, Stevie Holbrook, 18. Stevie told BuzzFeed News that Friday night they were hanging out. "We were having a movie night at my house before I left for college," she said.
Kaelyn's mom, however, was not so easily convinced of this, so she requested a selfie. The mom told BuzzFeed News that she requests selfies from her daughter infrequently, so that the teen ~never knows~ when she's going to have to send one.
Heather asks her daughter to pose in a specific position, considering that Kaelyn has pics with friends at the ready on her camera roll.
The teen told BuzzFeed News that her mom's selfie strategy has gotten her into trouble previously, and that she has— as most teens have—lied. "There've been times when I've said I'm at Stevie's when I'm at a bonfire or something," she said.
The mom said that she believed her daughter after the initial photo, but that she requested more pics that night for own entertainment. "I knew she was where she said she was, but it was more fun to keep her doing different things," she said.
Heather does seem to enjoy this. When reached by BuzzFeed News via text message, this is how she responded. (I took the photo.)
When Kaelyn shared screenshots of the text exchange on Twitter, people really related to it.
It reminded someone of Louise.
And another person of Judy.
And this person of Hollie.
But someone else was just concerned.
And another, grateful.
In about a month, Kaelyn is moving out for college. "She's awesome, so I'm not worried about her," Heather said.
