This Mom Made An Instagram Just To Mock Her Daughter's Pics And It's Pretty Perfect

"#lovethelifeyouliveandlivethelifeyouloveanddeserve."

Remy Smidt
This is 17-year-old Faith Creech and her mom Yvette. They live in Visalia, California. This month, Yvette decided to make a fake Instagram, or a ~Finsta,~ for the express purpose of mocking her daughter's account.

Yvette Creech

"I made the Finsta during the last week of summer vacation, it was just something funny to do, in response to my daughter Faith's own Instagram posts," the mom told BuzzFeed News. Here what Faith's Instagram looked like:

@faith_creech

And what her mom's looked like:

"I was at my friend's house when I saw that my mom's account had requested to follow me," the teen and VICTIM told BuzzFeed News. "When I saw it, I noticed right away that it looked exactly like mine and my friend and I just started laughing," she said.
@momlife4realz

Here's a better look at the mom's recreations. Faith's post:

@faith_creech

And her mom's:

momlife4realz

Faith's:

@faith_creech

And her mom's:

@momlife4realz

"Finding my zen."

@faith_creech

"Finding my shrooms."

The mom said that her other daughter, Colette, helped her to make the account and that the endeavor took about two hours.
@momlife4realz

"My mom literally made an instagram to mock my instagram," Faith wrote on Twitter with evidence. "I tweeted it because I thought it was way too funny not to share, like she did the exact same poses and all in the same order," she said.

my mom literally made an instagram to mock my instagram
People were pretty in love with the mom's work.

@Faithh_creech This is the best thing I've seen all day
@Faithh_creech I'm crying
"My mom and I are really close and we joke around a lot together," the teen said.

Now, @momlife4realz has MORE than one follower. "My closest friends also follow her account," Faith said. The mom's finsta is an ~ongoing project,~ as you can see, she has elaborated on her bio.

@momlife4realz

