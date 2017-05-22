Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping NEW!
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

These Teens Were Banned From Prom And Track Because Of Their Hair So They Challenged Their School

"It's just my hair."

Posted on
Remy Smidt
Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Alec Bostwick
Alec Bostwick
Video Producer Jr.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Meet Mya and Deanna Cook. The 15-year-old twins go to Mystic Valley Regional Charter School in Malden, Massachusetts.

The twins told BuzzFeed News that they were repeatedly punished for their hair extensions, that are against the school's dress code.

After the third infraction, Colleen Murphy-Cook, the twins' mom, told BuzzFeed News that the twins could no longer attend school activities.
BuzzFeed News

After the third infraction, Colleen Murphy-Cook, the twins' mom, told BuzzFeed News that the twins could no longer attend school activities.

Like prom.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
BuzzFeed News

And track.

Alexander Dan, the interim director of the school argued in a letter that hair extensions signify wealth and in turn, unfairly highlight class differences between students, causing distraction.'The specific prohibition on hair extensions, which are expensive and could serve as a differentiating factor between students from dissimilar socioeconomic backgrounds, is consistent with our desire to create such an educational environment, one that celebrates all that our students have in common and minimizes material differences and distractions,' the letter read. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
BuzzFeed News

Alexander Dan, the interim director of the school argued in a letter that hair extensions signify wealth and in turn, unfairly highlight class differences between students, causing distraction.

"The specific prohibition on hair extensions, which are expensive and could serve as a differentiating factor between students from dissimilar socioeconomic backgrounds, is consistent with our desire to create such an educational environment, one that celebrates all that our students have in common and minimizes material differences and distractions," the letter read.

Other students told BuzzFeed News that they witnessed and faced similar discrimination.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

All because of their hair.

The ACLU filed a complaint last Monday against the school, arguing that the rules unfairly target students of color.'The hair policy in particular, while not specifically mentioning these prohibited classifications, advances a standard of appearance that is based on Caucasian,Christian, and Western norms,' it reads.Then, on Friday, the Massachusetts Attorney General's office sent a letter to the school, demanding that parts of the dress code policy be suspended. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
BuzzFeed News

The ACLU filed a complaint last Monday against the school, arguing that the rules unfairly target students of color.

"The hair policy in particular, while not specifically mentioning these prohibited classifications, advances a standard of appearance that is based on Caucasian,

Christian, and Western norms," it reads.

Then, on Friday, the Massachusetts Attorney General's office sent a letter to the school, demanding that parts of the dress code policy be suspended.

The letter states that the dress code specifically affects students of color. For example, it states hair extensions "are more likely to be worn by black female students."

The attorney general's letter also said that it found evidence that other students, who are white, had broken similar rules, but had not been punished. 'To the extent that MVRCS has applied the policy unequally to punish students of color more frequently or more harshly than other students, that too is clearly unlawful,' it reads.

The attorney general's letter also said that it found evidence that other students, who are white, had broken similar rules, but had not been punished.

"To the extent that MVRCS has applied the policy unequally to punish students of color more frequently or more harshly than other students, that too is clearly unlawful," it reads.

At a meeting on Sunday night, the school board decided to suspend portions of dress code for the rest of the school year.

Chantee Lans WBZ @ChanteeLans

"I want my daughter to know that her hair is a part of who she is & this is not okay" -Supporter outside #Malden Ch… https://t.co/4S31O5u7md

Reply Retweet Favorite

The twins can now participate in activities and don't have to serve their outstanding detentions, their mom said. But she also said that this is only the beginning.

BuzzFeed News

"This racist policy has not been changed," she said. "Our fight is not over until the policy is permanently removed."

BuzzFeed News

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.

Video Producer Jr.

Contact Alec Bostwick at alec.bostwick@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews