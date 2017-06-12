Sections

Nuh-Uh, This Is Not Obama's Official Presidential Portrait

Sorry!

Posted on
Remy Smidt
Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Over the weekend, people were sharing an image that purported to be Barack Obama's official White House portrait.

The stunning portrait had also gone viral on Facebook thanks to a post on Saturday.

Blake Green, 33, told BuzzFeed News that he read on his Facebook News Feed that this picture was the official portrait. "After I found out that it actually wasn't, the photo had gone viral," he said.
Indeed, people were incredibly enamored with what they thought was the official portrait. Many commented on the apparent choice of the tan suit, given that Obama was once mocked for wearing the outfit in August 2014.

"Tan suit down! He wins Troller award of the year," wrote one user.

@j_boyd_ii @EmoNegro1 Tan suit down! He wins Troller award of the year.
Citizen!! 🇺🇸 @Freefree0Bobbie

@j_boyd_ii @EmoNegro1 Tan suit down! He wins Troller award of the year.

This person called the portrait an "epic troll."

Wait... in the tan suit?? Epic troll. https://t.co/gZGiJ57cKN
Janet Johnson @JJohnsonLaw

Wait... in the tan suit?? Epic troll. https://t.co/gZGiJ57cKN

While another said the look was "iconic."

White folks and Republicans were PISSED when he wore this suit and now it's cemented in history forever. ICONIC. https://t.co/3CoHKiuXs6
The Unorthodox Duck @GeauxGabby

White folks and Republicans were PISSED when he wore this suit and now it's cemented in history forever. ICONIC. https://t.co/3CoHKiuXs6

"My grandma gonna put this picture up in her dining room right next to MLK Jr. and Jesus."

my grandma gonna put this picture up in her dining room right next to MLK Jr. and Jesus. https://t.co/xjXgap848W
everything i'm not @no_cut_card

my grandma gonna put this picture up in her dining room right next to MLK Jr. and Jesus. https://t.co/xjXgap848W

A mic drop sort of portrait, this person suggested.

@j_boyd_ii The tan suit and the smirk on his face lmfao 😂😭
MsRenaP @Ms_Rena

@j_boyd_ii The tan suit and the smirk on his face lmfao 😂😭

However, a spokesperson for the former president told BuzzFeed News that this is NOT Obama's official White House portrait.

The work is by a Dutch artist named Edwin van den Dikkenberg.

"I'm very pleased to hear that my portrait of Barack Obama appeared on Twitter!" he wrote in an email to BuzzFeed News. "I wish I had the opportunity to paint the official portrait but that's not the case."

The artist said he’s flattered that people thought his work, which is for sale, was the official presidential portrait.

“As an artist I am always hoping for something like this to happen! And as a professional portrait painter it would be a great honor to paint the president," he said.

The user whose tweet went viral, J.A. Boyd, told BuzzFeed News he took "no credit" for the mistake, having seen the photo on Facebook first.

However, he added a clarification to his original post on Monday afternoon: "*No confirmation if this will hang in the White House, but it will be in my grandmother's living room."

*no confirmation if this will hang in the White House, but it will be in my grandmother's living room
J.A. Boyd, II @j_boyd_ii

*no confirmation if this will hang in the White House, but it will be in my grandmother's living room

David Mack contributed to this report.

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Connect With US