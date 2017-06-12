Nuh-Uh, This Is Not Obama's Official Presidential Portrait

Over the weekend, people were sharing an image that purported to be Barack Obama's official White House portrait.
The stunning portrait had also gone viral on Facebook thanks to a post on Saturday.
Indeed, people were incredibly enamored with what they thought was the official portrait. Many commented on the apparent choice of the tan suit, given that Obama was once mocked for wearing the outfit in August 2014.
"Tan suit down! He wins Troller award of the year," wrote one user.
This person called the portrait an "epic troll."
While another said the look was "iconic."
"My grandma gonna put this picture up in her dining room right next to MLK Jr. and Jesus."
A mic drop sort of portrait, this person suggested.
However, a spokesperson for the former president told BuzzFeed News that this is NOT Obama's official White House portrait.
The work appears to be by a Dutch artist named Edwin van den Dikkenberg.
The artist did not immediately respond to request for comment from BuzzFeed News.
The user whose tweet went viral, J.A. Boyd, told BuzzFeed News he took "no credit" for the mistake, having seen the photo on Facebook first.
However, he added a clarification to his original post on Monday afternoon: "*No confirmation if this will hang in the White House, but it will be in my grandmother's living room."
