 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty Gift Guide
More Caret down

This Guy's Math Joke Resolved Some Weirdness With His Girlfriend And Someone Called It "Cute Shit"

"Ur mad and I'm mad."

Posted on
Remy Smidt
Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is Bree Kunihiro, 16, with her boyfriend, 17-year-old Carlos Halili. They're both from Honolulu.

Bree Kunihiro

This weekend, Bree shared a conversation she had with Carlos. "But I'm mad," she texted him, after he asked if they were still on for the mall.

"My boyfriend and I weren’t really 'mad,' because we never really get into huge arguments," Bree told BuzzFeed News."We’re really comfortable with each other so we do express if we’re irritated or in a not so great mood, then that makes the other person in the same negative mood and it can make us become irritated with each other," she said.
Bree Kunihiro

"My boyfriend and I weren’t really 'mad,' because we never really get into huge arguments," Bree told BuzzFeed News.

"We’re really comfortable with each other so we do express if we’re irritated or in a not so great mood, then that makes the other person in the same negative mood and it can make us become irritated with each other," she said.

Advertisement

After another text from Bree about their mutual madness, her boyfriend had a response that many people seemed to enjoy.

My bf and I were fighting then he says this smh I’m tired of him
bree$ @kunihirobree

My bf and I were fighting then he says this smh I’m tired of him

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I am familiar with PEMDAS from math, it’s an order of operations to solve certain problems, which is why it made no sense at all when he said it, but that’s what made it funny," Bree said.

The "PEMDAS" joke went over well. "She thought it was pretty funny, so she totally forgot why she was mad," Carlos said.
@d_wall1221 / Via Twitter: @d_wall1221

The "PEMDAS" joke went over well. "She thought it was pretty funny, so she totally forgot why she was mad," Carlos said.

To some, it all made sense.

@EzGettinDollaz / Via Twitter: @EzGettinDollaz

Others took issue with the reasoning. "It was a joke and I’m aware PEMDAS isn’t the right concept," Carlos said about those who criticized his math skills.

@lilwaynewifeee / Via Twitter: @lilwaynewifeee

He tried!

@unknownlyv / Via Twitter: @unknownlyv
Advertisement
@herreraa09 / Via Twitter: @herreraa09

But mostly, people just appreciated the joke. This person instructed Bree to "keep him."

@YMZCBLING / Via Twitter: @YMZCBLING

Another person called it "cute shit."

@tiara_monet / Via Twitter: @tiara_monet

"This conversation took place literally right before I posted it, so it made us look at this little 'argument' as something to laugh at," Bree said.

@Naidaaaa_ / Via Twitter: @Naidaaaa_

Anyway, they went to the mall. "We did end up going to the mall the next day, and had a great time," Bree said. "No matter how mad we are over text, we can’t keep that anger when we see each other in person," she said. "It’s always fun when we’re around each other."

Bree Kunihiro
@DJ_MeeK / Via Twitter: @DJ_MeeK

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement