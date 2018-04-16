 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty As/Is
More Caret down

People Are Relating To This Question Someone Asked A Friend After Not Getting A Text Back Right Away

"I send you those exact messages at least three times a day."

Posted on
Remy Smidt
Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Sophie Goodall, 18, from Edinburgh received some texts from a friend recently, including a question about whether or not she could dump someone who is not her boyfriend.

&quot;Basically, I was in an argument with a boy I’m seeing and he didn&#x27;t reply to my message asking if we still wanted to be a &#x27;thing&#x27; so I was getting annoyed hahaha,&quot; the friend told BuzzFeed News in an email.
Sophie Goodall

"Basically, I was in an argument with a boy I’m seeing and he didn't reply to my message asking if we still wanted to be a 'thing' so I was getting annoyed hahaha," the friend told BuzzFeed News in an email.

The woman asked to remain anonymous because she didn't want the guy to think she was "a total psycho," she said. She also didn't want him to think "that [she] check[s] his stuff when he takes more than two minutes to reply."

&quot;Normally, I&#x27;m sound, like it doesn’t bother me,&quot; she said. &quot;But I was, like, nervous, for his reply to that message because I didn’t want things to end.&quot;
Sophie Goodall

"Normally, I'm sound, like it doesn’t bother me," she said. "But I was, like, nervous, for his reply to that message because I didn’t want things to end."

Sophie screenshotted her friend's messages and then shared it to her Twitter. "So many people replied saying they related to it and it's funny how alike everyone actually is," Sophie said.

Why r us girls like this :))
Sophie Goodall @sophiegoodallll

Why r us girls like this :))

Reply Retweet Favorite

She said that platforms can have a negative impact on conversation. "I think all, like, social medias make talking to someone hard," she wrote in a direct message.

"Cos you basically know everything about them before u talk to them from their social medias."

Advertisement

When asked if Sophie checks platforms when she's waiting to hear back from someone, she responded, "Nah ... I don't check them often, but I've been guilty of checking when someone's active on Snapchat a few times. Who hasn’t?"

@chxrlott_ @sophiegoodallll I send you those exact messages at least three times a day
sophie @Sophie_Rossx

@chxrlott_ @sophiegoodallll I send you those exact messages at least three times a day

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some people joked that they resented relating to the texts this much.

I hate that I’ve sent these exact texts to multiple of my friends. https://t.co/vUWS7txudm
princetongirl818 @ceciliasrose

I hate that I’ve sent these exact texts to multiple of my friends. https://t.co/vUWS7txudm

Reply Retweet Favorite
Me after my mans who ain’t really my mans didn’t want to FaceTime bc he was “going to bed soon” https://t.co/aaEVVnRcxs
yulisa @Its_Yulisa_

Me after my mans who ain’t really my mans didn’t want to FaceTime bc he was “going to bed soon” https://t.co/aaEVVnRcxs

Reply Retweet Favorite

"So sad but so true."

@Isaabeelllaaa @sophiegoodallll So sad but so true
Jas Lander @JasmineLanderr

@Isaabeelllaaa @sophiegoodallll So sad but so true

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

"Literally us lastnight nahhhh."

@ParisZoref @sophiegoodallll @ellagillam_ Literally us lastnight nahhhh
Olivia Rubio-senior @oliviarubio01

@ParisZoref @sophiegoodallll @ellagillam_ Literally us lastnight nahhhh

Reply Retweet Favorite

Someone else found it to be evidence that social media is responsible for ruining this generation, which Sophie said she found "funny."

Because social media has absolutely fucked a whole generation that’s why https://t.co/KNj8zw7qgh
J69 @J69Music

Because social media has absolutely fucked a whole generation that’s why https://t.co/KNj8zw7qgh

Reply Retweet Favorite

Someone called the culture around response times to texts to be "just plain weird."

This whole “if you don’t respond to my message within 0.5 seconds you hate me” culture is just plain weird. It’s really not that deep. https://t.co/fvj1Tt7MHJ
LK @ellkay_

This whole “if you don’t respond to my message within 0.5 seconds you hate me” culture is just plain weird. It’s really not that deep. https://t.co/fvj1Tt7MHJ

Reply Retweet Favorite

In the end, the boy in question did reply. "Boys mun," she texted Sophie.

Sophie Goodall

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement
Promoted
Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App