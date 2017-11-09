People Are Messaging Their Moms After Reading This Teen's Realization About Her Mom Being An "Angel"

Share On more Share On more

Share On more Share On more

This is Amelia Holjencin. She's a 19-year-old sophomore at Temple University in Philadelphia.

Here's Amelia FaceTiming her mom one night during her first year at college.

Amelia said that on Tuesday she was having "a really hard day" and that she called her mom, Jeanmare, about it.

After speaking with her, the college student reminisced about a time when she had a more angst-filled relationship with her.

"My mom and I have always had a power struggle," Amelia told BuzzFeed News. "I just hated when she would tell me 'No.'"