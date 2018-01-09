 back to top
Tessa Thompson Walked Back Her Criticism Of Lena Dunham And People Aren't Happy

"The one who eternally lacks finesse is Lena," one person responded. "We know the jig."

Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Actor Tessa Thompson was among the hundreds of women in entertainment who helped to launch the Time's Up initiative to fight sexual harassment in workplaces across the country.

On Sunday, the actor posted a (since deleted) photo on Instagram, showing her with other famous female supporters of Time's Up, including Michelle Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Reese Witherspoon.

But after commenters took issue with one of the women included in the photo, Lena Dunham, this is how Thompson responded, according to New York Magazine:

Lena was not anywhere present in our group during the countless hours of work for the last two months. We hosted an open house for the actresses for red carpet messaging and Lena presence was a surprise to us all. This is a time of reckoning. And for many, a re-education. So many women also have real work to do. I’m afraid it’s too nuanced a conversation to have on this platform. But I hear you, and know that your thoughts and words are not lost on me. It’s been discussed.

Dunham had also posted a photo to her own account. "Humbled to stand alongside these amazing women and say #TIMESUP on systemic oppression, underrepresentation, discrimination, abuse and violence in all industries," the Girls creator wrote.

Dunham was heavily criticized in November after initially defending Girls writer Murray Miller when he was accused of sexual assault by actor Aurora Perrineau.

She later apologized for doing so on Twitter. "I naively believed it was important to share my perspective on my friend's situation as it has transpired behind the scenes over the last few months," Dunham wrote. "I now understand that it was absolutely the wrong time to come forward with such a statement and I am so sorry."
She later apologized for doing so on Twitter. "I naively believed it was important to share my perspective on my friend's situation as it has transpired behind the scenes over the last few months," Dunham wrote.

"I now understand that it was absolutely the wrong time to come forward with such a statement and I am so sorry."

Many people were pretty into Thompson's fiery statement about Dunham.

tessa thompson calling out lena dunham for only showing up for the times up photo op legitimately added 20 years on… https://t.co/GQiJ0FCeQq
🍍taika’s pineapple romper🍍 @BOYEGAAF

tessa thompson calling out lena dunham for only showing up for the times up photo op legitimately added 20 years on… https://t.co/GQiJ0FCeQq

@Karnythia @jermainedesign YES TESSA!!! She had time today! Lena Dunham is the absolute worst.
Courtney Thomas @Thomas_C_Mia

@Karnythia @jermainedesign YES TESSA!!! She had time today! Lena Dunham is the absolute worst.

@ztsamudzi I'm so here for this exposure
heena sharma @heenasharma_

@ztsamudzi I'm so here for this exposure

Dunham did not immediately respond to request for comment from BuzzFeed News regarding the criticism from Thompson and others. But she did provide comment to IndieWire, saying that she wasn't involved in Time's Up organizing due to "highly personal reasons."

“I was honored to be invited to the meeting by a close friend and to observe the work that these amazing women have been doing the past few months," she told the outlet.

"For highly personal reasons, I’ve been unable to join previous efforts but being asked to be a part of this celebratory moment was truly beautiful," she said. "I’ve worked with Tessa and respect her artistry and admire her consistent candor.”

On Twitter on Tuesday morning, Thompson walked back her statement about Dunham.

Tessa Thompson @TessaThompson_x

"But I, in no way, want to diminish Lena Dunham and her work, her voice, and her importance," Thompson wrote. "We have spoken and she knows my heart."

@TessaThompson_x / Via Twitter: @TessaThompson_x

She continued: "The Time's Up campaign is for everyone, in all capacities, contributions big and small."

TessaThompson_x / Via Twitter: @TessaThompson_x
Some people weren't happy about Thompson's apparent walk-back of her earlier comment...

@TessaThompson_x The one who eternally lacks finesse is Lena. We know the jig.
Frenchie/Fro Dameron @lafemmeluna

@TessaThompson_x The one who eternally lacks finesse is Lena. We know the jig.

"No. No. No."

@TessaThompson_x No. No. No. You owe NO apology. @lenadunham is an over privileged, talentless, trust fund idiot wh… https://t.co/TOl6JLJ2Ek
Cassandra Said @cassandrasaid

@TessaThompson_x No. No. No. You owe NO apology. @lenadunham is an over privileged, talentless, trust fund idiot wh… https://t.co/TOl6JLJ2Ek

"Ms Dunham is problematic at best," another person tweeted.

@TessaThompson_x While media tendency to pit women against women is tedious I'm sad you felt you needed to say this… https://t.co/GaNsZWsScQ
Naomi @khaleesi_101

@TessaThompson_x While media tendency to pit women against women is tedious I’m sad you felt you needed to say this… https://t.co/GaNsZWsScQ

"You did nothing wrong," someone else wrote.

@TessaThompson_x You did nothing wrong. That this is now about her leaves me frustrated once again that the Lena Du… https://t.co/YBCGjb89yj
Trish ♛ @StilettoRoyalty

@TessaThompson_x You did nothing wrong. That this is now about her leaves me frustrated once again that the Lena Du… https://t.co/YBCGjb89yj

"I felt your original statement was authentic."

@TessaThompson_x I felt your original statement was authentic. @lenadunham should be shunned by @TIMESUPNOW and not… https://t.co/yjeeTv9Fxo
Shani Harris @shanikharris

@TessaThompson_x I felt your original statement was authentic. @lenadunham should be shunned by @TIMESUPNOW and not… https://t.co/yjeeTv9Fxo

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Thompson's representatives for comment about these reactions to her most recent statement.

Late on Tuesday morning, Thompson tweeted this.

And—— back to work.
Tessa Thompson @TessaThompson_x

And—— back to work.

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

