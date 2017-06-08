Meet Allyson Martinez, 16, and Luis Palacios, 17. They live in Texas and have been in a relationship for almost two years.
Luis has A LOT of photos of his girlfriend. "He always takes pictures of me and I get mad," Martinez told BuzzFeed News.
On Saturday morning she discovered this meme of herself on her timeline.
Palacios told BuzzFeed News that he captioned and tweeted a bunch of photos of her while she was asleep. “I wanted her to wake up with a smile," he said.
Most of the captions described something that ~actually~ happened, he said.
So many. So, so many.
“I thought all of them were funny. The captions made me laugh," Martinez said. People were pretty in love with the whole thread.
This person called it "the most wholesome" thread she's ever seen.
Others thought it was simply the cutest.
"Cutest thread evah."
And this person meme-d Allyson too.
Love notes in 2017.
