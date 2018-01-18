These Flight Attendants Were Spontaneously Married By Pope Francis Mid-Flight

Share On more Share On more

Paula Podest, 39, and Carlos Ciuffardi, 41, have been married for eight years.

“We told him that we are husband and wife, that we have two daughters and that we would have loved to receive his blessing,” Ciuffardi said of the couples' conversation with Pope Francis, according to the AP.

“All of a sudden he asked us if we were married in the church, too.”

The couple never had a ceremony in a church. An earthquake at their church in Chile that year damaged it, and they had to cancel their service.