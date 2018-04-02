Here's A Reminder About Why You Shouldn't Snort A Condom Up Your Nostril

The bulk of condom snorting videos reviewed by BuzzFeed News on YouTube were from years ago. But that did not stop the MEDIA from recently talking about this "trend" as if a bunch of teens are doing it.

"In all my years I have never seen a woman snort a condom....but at a sublime concert I suppose this is expected!!!" the caption on the footage from last year reads.

There are a handful of Instagram posts of people snorting up rubbers. Two of the videos reviewed by BuzzFeed News were shared last month, and another one was from July 2017.

Don't worry, it doesn't seem like a ton of teens are doing this.

This is a real push I just got from Apple News and I am done with humanity for the day. #condomchallenge apparently... https://t.co/laIEK9ERKd

Outlets even sent out ALERTS, appealing to teens directly and politely. "No one wants to be that guy."

Oh. My. Goodness. #CondomChallenge Talk about survival of the fittest. If young people die doing stupid challenges for internet fame that leaves a smarter generation. Harsh words. Wish that wasn't true.

Someone else was like, let them die.

From munching Tide Pods to now snorting condoms. This is the generation that is screeching at us about gun control? While idiots like @tribelaw push for the voting age to be lowered! This is the intelligence level of the left. Thank God for Trump 🇺🇸 https://t.co/q8pIW8wS1l

The condom challenge then, like everything, became political.

Anyway, now that everyone is talking about it, here's a reminder about why you should NOT do this — from an expert.

Dara Kass, an emergency medicine physician and spokesperson for the American College of Emergency Physicians, used a number of adjectives to describe condom snorting in the course of her interview with BuzzFeed News, including "gross," "disgusting," and "stupid."

"Do not do this," Kass said. "It is dumb and it has no benefits. It doesn't make any sense."

As for medical danger: "The biggest medical risk is that you inhale the condom or a piece of the condom, and it gets into your airway and it either covers part of your airway or it goes into your lungs, which can put you at risk for pneumonia," she said.

She also warned teens that they won't be proud of having snorted condoms when they're no longer teens.

"When you're grown up," she said, "you're not going to be proud of this."