People Have Mixed Feelings About Logan Paul Saying That He Deserves A Second Chance

"Everyone deserves second chances, bro," Logan Paul told TMZ on Monday.

Remy Smidt
In conversation with TMZ on Monday at Los Angeles International Airport, Logan Paul made a case for his redemption. "Everyone deserves second chances, bro," he said when asked by a reporter if he thinks he deserves one.

People then argued over whether or not he does.

@TMZ How about he goes and apologize to the family? Do something to help them cope with this, pay for their therapy… https://t.co/LHWDdsVz0G
Jessica @JesMarieXoXoX

@TMZ How about he goes and apologize to the family? Do something to help them cope with this, pay for their therapy… https://t.co/LHWDdsVz0G

I just really want @LoganPaul to come back . Everyone deserves second chances .
Druscilla Delgado @druscillad

I just really want @LoganPaul to come back . Everyone deserves second chances .

Paul's representatives did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' most recent request for comment.

Paul has apologized twice for posting a video on YouTube of a body in the so-called suicide forest, Aokigahara, in Japan. Following the apology, he tweeted that he was "taking time to reflect."

@Complex Really? @LoganPaul a second chance? Gtfo
Josue @El_Pisshead

@Complex Really? @LoganPaul a second chance? Gtfo

The video of the apparent suicide had amassed over 6 million views on YouTube before Logan took it off the platform.

Paul said that he's learned "everything, so many things, so many things," from what has happened. Paul nodded after he was asked if he believes that he has been treated fairly — by the public and by YouTube.

Logan Paul Says Even He Deserves a Second Chance https://t.co/Yt4UzSm1ot
TMZ @TMZ

Logan Paul Says Even He Deserves a Second Chance https://t.co/Yt4UzSm1ot

"Have you got a message to YouTube at all?" the TMZ reporter asked Paul.

"It's coming," Paul responded.

"You're going to give a message to YouTube?" the reporter again asked.

"Absolutely, soon," Paul said.

The reporter then asked Logan about his financial future: "What are you doing for money, seeing as your main cash cow now, you can't work for?"

In response, Paul pulled at his sweatshirt from his merchandise line, Maverick. Paul often advertises his merch on his YouTube channel, such as in the music video for his song "Santa Diss Track," which has been viewed more than 40 million times.

One mom, Jordanna Yadegar, told BuzzFeed News earlier this month that she spent roughly $100 on Logan Paul merch for her daughter, Sam, who is 10. At the time, she was planning on taking it all away. Another mom, Sonya Orozco, said that her 11-year-old son, Isaac, was still wearing his Maverick sweatshirt, a Christmas gift.

Last week, YouTube announced that it had cut some business ties with Paul. Paul's channels will be removed from the Google Preferred platform, which allows businesses to sell ads on the top 5% of the platform's most popular content creators. The YouTuber will also not be in the fourth season of the web series Foursome, and his new original series on paid streaming platform YouTube Red "are on hold."
