People Are So Emotional Over The Death Of A Beloved 69-Year-Old Manatee Named Snooty

Jeff Rodgers, the museum's provost and chief operating officer, said that the staff noticed that all manatees weren't accounted for on Sunday morning.

An underwater hatch that the staff uses to access plumbing was "knocked loose." While younger manatees were able to enter and leave what he described as a "tight area," Snooty, it seems, was not, and became stuck in the area.

By the time staffers found Snooty, he was dead. His body will undergo an animal autopsy called a necropsy.

“Our initial investigation indicates that Snooty’s death was a heartbreaking accident and we’re all quite devastated about his passing,” said Brynne Anne Besio.

“We’re reviewing what happened and will be conducting a full investigation into the circumstances."

As the investigation continues and as staff grieves, the Aquarium will be closed.