People Are So Emotional Over The Death Of A Beloved 69-Year-Old Manatee Named Snooty

"Bless his heart!"

Posted on
Remy Smidt
Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Snooty, the beloved manatee at the South Florida Museum, has died days after his 69th birthday, museum officials announced on Sunday.

Jessica Schubick, South Florida Museum / Via southfloridamuseum.org

On Saturday, more than 5,000 people attended Snooty's birthday party, Brynne Anne Besio, the CEO of the South Florida Museum, said at a press conference. "Snooty was important to so many" she said. The museum said that Snooty, born in 1948, was the "world's oldest known manatee."

Jeff Rodgers, the museum's provost and chief operating officer, said that the staff noticed that all manatees weren't accounted for on Sunday morning.An underwater hatch that the staff uses to access plumbing was "knocked loose." While younger manatees were able to enter and leave what he described as a "tight area," Snooty, it seems, was not, and became stuck in the area.By the time staffers found Snooty, he was dead. His body will undergo an animal autopsy called a necropsy.“Our initial investigation indicates that Snooty’s death was a heartbreaking accident and we’re all quite devastated about his passing,” said Brynne Anne Besio. “We’re reviewing what happened and will be conducting a full investigation into the circumstances."As the investigation continues and as staff grieves, the Aquarium will be closed.

Jeff Rodgers, the museum's provost and chief operating officer, said that the staff noticed that all manatees weren't accounted for on Sunday morning.

An underwater hatch that the staff uses to access plumbing was "knocked loose." While younger manatees were able to enter and leave what he described as a "tight area," Snooty, it seems, was not, and became stuck in the area.

By the time staffers found Snooty, he was dead. His body will undergo an animal autopsy called a necropsy.

“Our initial investigation indicates that Snooty’s death was a heartbreaking accident and we’re all quite devastated about his passing,” said Brynne Anne Besio.

“We’re reviewing what happened and will be conducting a full investigation into the circumstances."

As the investigation continues and as staff grieves, the Aquarium will be closed.

People expressed their sadness over manatee's death. This person said she was "crying real tears."

"Snooty serves as a beautiful manatee ambassador," another person said.

And this person hopes that Snooty has "the best dang funeral a manatee can have."

R.I.P. Snooty, a manatee who will be very much missed.

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

