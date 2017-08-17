Here's How Magazine Covers Are Depicting The Condition Of The United States

On Tuesday— following backlash for how he handled the violence in Charlottesville—President Donald Trump angrily defended the white supremacist protesters. At that same press conference, he began what has become a repeated mantra: an attempt to associate Confederate leader Robert E. Lee with President George Washington. On Thursday, he called Confederate monuments "beautiful."
Staff at US magazines have responded to the president's actions with their cover art. On this week's cover of The Economist, Trump yells into a Klan hood megaphone.
And on the upcoming New Yorker cover Trump's breath provides the wind for a KKK hood sail. Artist David Plunkert made the cover, entitled “Blowhard."
Time's new cover, illustrated by Edel Rodriguez, does not depict the president. It instead features a person draped in an American flag giving a Nazi salute.
Many people pointed out how the covers did not hold back in terms of force of imagery. @adamhamz tweeted: "the new yorker is, uh, not fucking around with this cover next week."
"Wow, New Yorker cover certainly pulling no punches @realDonaldTrump is it? Sailing by on your own hateful views."
This person called The Economist cover "harrowing."
This is 2017, on your local newsstand.
