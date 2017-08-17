 go to content
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down

Here's How Magazine Covers Are Depicting The Condition Of The United States

"Harrowing."

Posted on
Remy Smidt
Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Tuesday— following backlash for how he handled the violence in Charlottesville—President Donald Trump angrily defended the white supremacist protesters. At that same press conference, he began what has become a repeated mantra: an attempt to associate Confederate leader Robert E. Lee with President George Washington. On Thursday, he called Confederate monuments "beautiful."

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Staff at US magazines have responded to the president's actions with their cover art. On this week's cover of The Economist, Trump yells into a Klan hood megaphone.

Our cover this week
The Economist @TheEconomist

Our cover this week

Reply Retweet Favorite

And on the upcoming New Yorker cover Trump's breath provides the wind for a KKK hood sail. Artist David Plunkert made the cover, entitled “Blowhard."

My first cover for The New Yorker entitled "Blowhard."
David Plunkert @plunkert

My first cover for The New Yorker entitled "Blowhard."

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Plunkert seldom takes on political subject matter, but felt moved to do so in light of Trump’s response to the violence in Charlottesville," a caption on the New Yorker's Instagram read.

Plunkert told the magazine: “A picture does a better job showing my thoughts than words do; it can have a light touch on a subject that’s extremely scary."

Time's new cover, illustrated by Edel Rodriguez, does not depict the president. It instead features a person draped in an American flag giving a Nazi salute.

TIME’s new cover: Behind the hate in America https://t.co/Rxq9hsPWC1
TIME @TIME

TIME’s new cover: Behind the hate in America https://t.co/Rxq9hsPWC1

Reply Retweet Favorite

Many people pointed out how the covers did not hold back in terms of force of imagery. @adamhamz tweeted: "the new yorker is, uh, not fucking around with this cover next week."

the new yorker is, uh, not fucking around with this cover next week
adam hamze حمزة @adamhamz

the new yorker is, uh, not fucking around with this cover next week

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Wow, New Yorker cover certainly pulling no punches @realDonaldTrump is it? Sailing by on your own hateful views."

Wow, New Yorker cover certainly pulling no punches @realDonaldTrump is it? Sailing by on your own hateful views.
✦❋ David Hackett ✺✧ @sangio_davese

Wow, New Yorker cover certainly pulling no punches @realDonaldTrump is it? Sailing by on your own hateful views.

Reply Retweet Favorite

This person called The Economist cover "harrowing."

Harrowing. https://t.co/9DZbu7etpa
Hannah Sullivan @hannahms28

Harrowing. https://t.co/9DZbu7etpa

Reply Retweet Favorite
When the ECONOMIST is calling you a racist https://t.co/JHItkzPPm3
Jon Davis @itsjondavis

When the ECONOMIST is calling you a racist https://t.co/JHItkzPPm3

Reply Retweet Favorite
The Economist gets this week's cover just right.
Amy Siskind @Amy_Siskind

The Economist gets this week's cover just right.

Reply Retweet Favorite

This is 2017, on your local newsstand.

That's quite some cover from @TIME magazine.
Alan Ferrier @alanferrier

That's quite some cover from @TIME magazine.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews