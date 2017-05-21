Sections

President Trump Put His Hands On A Glowing Orb In Saudi Arabia And People Made A Whole Lot Of Jokes

"ALL HAIL ORB"

Posted on
Remy Smidt
Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter

President Donald Trump is in Saudi Arabia, his first stop on his first foreign trip. On Sunday, he gave a much-anticipated speech about Islam.

Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

Also on Sunday, he attended the opening of the “Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology” with Egypt's President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi and Saudi Arabia's King Salman.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

Which featured this glowing globe AKA orb.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

The leaders put their hands on it.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

And people made a whole lot of jokes about the moment.

when the orb is good
kev @kept_simple

when the orb is good

Reply Retweet Favorite

Fake Trump tweets were made.

There is always an old Trump tweet for literally every occasion. Incredible!
Ethan Booker @Ethan_Booker

There is always an old Trump tweet for literally every occasion. Incredible!

Reply Retweet Favorite
someone's got egg on their face
orb @sadvil

someone's got egg on their face

Reply Retweet Favorite

Nope. No illuminati here.

oh you know, a bunch of plutocrats in a darkened room putting their hands on a glowing orb in a totally non-illumin… https://t.co/ojpadvxNIN
shrill 🇺🇸🌲🏀 @theshrillest

oh you know, a bunch of plutocrats in a darkened room putting their hands on a glowing orb in a totally non-illumin… https://t.co/ojpadvxNIN

Reply Retweet Favorite

"When that dank orb hits."

when that dank orb hits
Matt Popovich @mpopv

when that dank orb hits

Reply Retweet Favorite

GOLF.

tfw you need to touch the orb to release the ancient sealed evil but you're busy thinking about playing golf
jhb @charlequin

tfw you need to touch the orb to release the ancient sealed evil but you're busy thinking about playing golf

Reply Retweet Favorite

This person brought up Harry Potter.

It is with a heavy heart that I must announce that politics really is Harry Potter
Jules @Julian_Epp

It is with a heavy heart that I must announce that politics really is Harry Potter

Reply Retweet Favorite

And someone else thought of The Lord Of The Rings.

darth:™ @darth

"find...the...hobbit..."

Reply Retweet Favorite

Cucks came up.

Red hat guy 2016: trump is going to own the globalist cucks! 2017: Trump in shadows holding a glowing power orb with saudi royal family
derek @eedrk

Red hat guy 2016: trump is going to own the globalist cucks! 2017: Trump in shadows holding a glowing power orb with saudi royal family

Reply Retweet Favorite

Wow.

Update: Trump is now fucking the orb
Dan O'Sullivan (RIP) @Bro_Pair

Update: Trump is now fucking the orb

Reply Retweet Favorite

Life comes at you fast.

Trump During the Campaign:
Nick Greene @NickGreene

Trump During the Campaign: "I will NEVER touch The Orb, even though its mysterious glow seduces and beguiles." Trum… https://t.co/J2wAwnWUZr

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Of course not."

Look, do I agree with the Orb's entire agenda? Of course not. But I do trust that the Orb has humanity's best interests at heart.
Matt Christman @cushbomb

Look, do I agree with the Orb's entire agenda? Of course not. But I do trust that the Orb has humanity's best interests at heart.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"ALL HAIL THE ORB," another person said.

@franklinleonard ALL HAIL THE ORB
Bill Stack @FancySpaceMagic

@franklinleonard ALL HAIL THE ORB

Reply Retweet Favorite

And this person wanted to joke, but couldn't.

I want to make a joke about Orb but I'm pretty sure the existence of Orb means the time for joking has passed
Lyta 🌹Gold @fluttersnipe

I want to make a joke about Orb but I'm pretty sure the existence of Orb means the time for joking has passed

Reply Retweet Favorite

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

