Nursing Home Residents Have Been Rescued From Rising Floodwaters After A Horrifying Photo Went Viral

People were sharing this devastating photo on Sunday that apparently shows residents of La Vita Bella — a nursing home in Dickinson, Texas — sitting in floodwater.
Concerned people shared the heartbreaking photo on Twitter, asking for help.
"This is absolutely unbelievable," another person said in response.
Viegas said that hospitals, right now, are packed. "Most hospitals in our areas can’t take in more patients," she said. "Thousands are still trapped in their homes, Dickinson is the worst off for Galveston County."
