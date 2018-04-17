 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty As/Is
More Caret down

People Are Sharing Dramatic Photos Of A Southwest Flight That Had To Make An Emergency Landing

"Something is wrong with our plane!" one passenger captioned a terrifying Facebook video. "It appears we are going down! Emergency landing!!"

Posted on
Remy Smidt
Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Tuesday, a Southwest Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Philadelphia when one of its engines failed. Passengers shared terrifying photos of a blown-out engine.

What a flight! Made it!! Still here!! #southwest #flight1380
Joe Marcus @joeasaprap

What a flight! Made it!! Still here!! #southwest #flight1380

Reply Retweet Favorite

The fight, bound for Dallas, landed at Philadelphia International Airport this morning, after taking off from New York City's LaGuardia Airport. According to the airline, the Boeing 737-700 had 143 customers and five crew onboard.

@SouthwestAir These are the hero’s of SWA 1380 NYC to Dallas We lost an engine mid-flight and they guided back to Philly saved 149 on board https://t.co/RNA8sXRBZA
Kristopher Johnson @EMMS_MrJohnson

@SouthwestAir These are the hero’s of SWA 1380 NYC to Dallas We lost an engine mid-flight and they guided back to Philly saved 149 on board https://t.co/RNA8sXRBZA

Reply Retweet Favorite

"We are in the process of transporting customers and crew into the terminal," the airline said in an initial statement about the incident.

@SouthwestAir I want to thank the crew of SWA 1380 for a great job getting us to the ground safely after losing in engine #angelsinthesky https://t.co/QL0YPUp0Vj
Kristopher Johnson @EMMS_MrJohnson

@SouthwestAir I want to thank the crew of SWA 1380 for a great job getting us to the ground safely after losing in engine #angelsinthesky https://t.co/QL0YPUp0Vj

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

One passenger, Marty Martinez, posted a video of the flight's landing, writing on Facebook: "Something is wrong with our plane! It appears we are going down! Emergency landing!! Southwest flight from NYC to Dallas!!"

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

Martinez told CBS News that on the aircraft, there was "blood everywhere."

&quot;We were probably going down for 10 to 15 minutes,&quot; he told the outlet. &quot;And of course everyone is freaking out, everyone is crying. It was the scariest experience.&quot;
Marty Martinez

"We were probably going down for 10 to 15 minutes," he told the outlet. "And of course everyone is freaking out, everyone is crying. It was the scariest experience."

"Engine exploded in the air and blew open window 3 seats away from me," Martinez also wrote on Facebook, sharing more photos of the busted engine and a broken window.

One passenger's father-in-law, Todd Baur, relaying information from her, told NBC10 that a piece of the engine broke a window.One passenger who was being sucked out of the plane was pulled in by other passengers, he said, after the window broke.“One passenger, a woman, was partially…was drawn out towards the out of the plane…was pulled back in by other passengers," he told the outlet.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: marty.martinez.96

One passenger's father-in-law, Todd Baur, relaying information from her, told NBC10 that a piece of the engine broke a window.

One passenger who was being sucked out of the plane was pulled in by other passengers, he said, after the window broke.

“One passenger, a woman, was partially…was drawn out towards the out of the plane…was pulled back in by other passengers," he told the outlet.

The National Transportation Safety Board said that it's sending a team to the state to investigate.

NTSB sending a go-team to Philadelphia to investigate Southwest engine incident. Chairman Robert Sumwalt will hold a short briefing at Reagan National Airport Hanger 6 at 3 pm ET.
NTSB_Newsroom @NTSB_Newsroom

NTSB sending a go-team to Philadelphia to investigate Southwest engine incident. Chairman Robert Sumwalt will hold a short briefing at Reagan National Airport Hanger 6 at 3 pm ET.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement
Promoted
Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App