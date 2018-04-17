People Are Sharing Dramatic Photos Of A Southwest Flight That Had To Make An Emergency Landing

On Tuesday, a Southwest Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Philadelphia when one of its engines failed. Passengers shared terrifying photos of a blown-out engine.
The fight, bound for Dallas, landed at Philadelphia International Airport this morning, after taking off from New York City's LaGuardia Airport. According to the airline, the Boeing 737-700 had 143 customers and five crew onboard.
"We are in the process of transporting customers and crew into the terminal," the airline said in an initial statement about the incident.
One passenger, Marty Martinez, posted a video of the flight's landing, writing on Facebook: "Something is wrong with our plane! It appears we are going down! Emergency landing!! Southwest flight from NYC to Dallas!!"
Martinez told CBS News that on the aircraft, there was "blood everywhere."
"Engine exploded in the air and blew open window 3 seats away from me," Martinez also wrote on Facebook, sharing more photos of the busted engine and a broken window.
The National Transportation Safety Board said that it's sending a team to the state to investigate.
