People Are Realizing That Instagram Poll Answers Aren't Anonymous And It's A Hot Mess

"I CAN NOW SEE ALL MY H8ERS."

Posted on
Remy Smidt
Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter

If you didn't know, you can now add a poll to your Instagram stories.

i made a friend pls vote for him on my instagram poll @ kristanicolie
soft pinecone @kristanicolie

Obviously, the feature will provide INVALUABLE intel to those who most need it.

i wanna know why every guy on instagram is making a poll asking if they’re cute or not
isabel @psitsisabel

But some people didn't realize a key function in the feature...

Instagram

Your vote is not anonymous.

Oh god you can see exactly who voted what on Instagram polls
brighid williams @brigwilliams

A lot of people didn't find out until it was too late.

i didn't know instagram told you what people voted on your stories and i've just been messing with people oops
🎃 spooky smalls 🎃 @ashleysmall_

if hate the Instagram polls they can see what you fucking voted for 😤 sum bitch but am i ugly and I put yes wtf 😤
🦋💰 @ovxmillie

Today I voted in that Tripp guys Instagram story. He asked if he inspired me to "create my dreams" and I said no. H… https://t.co/oZH7j7MUm3
Kayla Clark Stastny @k_stastny

@rileyjo_th I totally thought they were anonymous &amp; voted to see the results. Haha oops 🙈
Kayla Clark Stastny @k_stastny

Why are you doing this, Insta???? they're asking.

um @Brandonwoelfel whY ARENT U SUPPORTING MY DREAMS 😩😩😩
P @paaaaarsa

People were exposed. "So I know which of ye fuckers say I can't rock purple," this person tweeted. "Liars."

P.S.A, if you answer a poll on Instagram the user can see what you voted for. So I know which of ye fuckers say I can't rock purple. Liars
spooky Dave 👻 @davidbarrett619

"ARE U SERIOUS??" one person said, in response to a tweet about the exposure.

@GigiHadidFan ARE U SERIOUS?? ALL OF MY RELATIVES IN CROATIA HAS BEEN POSTING THEM ALL DAY AND I'VE BEEN SO FUCKING… https://t.co/fUnYqTsQCQ
alexa @hautealex

THERE WAS A LOT OF CAPITALIZED CONFUSION.

I DIDNT KNOW PPL COULD SEE YOUR ANSWERS FOR THE INSTAGRAM POLLS FML
spooky jianna @jiannajones

We simply do not want to be shamed for weighing in on controversial subjects (like this one below).

Why does Instagram tell the person what you voted in their poll, I wish to choose hotdogs or legs in PEACE
Rach @rachmccauley

Even KIDS have been apparently affected by the exposure...

My niece made me test out if instagram polls tells people what you voted bc she voted yes on her 'enemy' asking "am I ugly" 😹 I love kids
Annastasia @deleallis

People overwhelmingly don't want to kiss @fruitdudedemonn?

meilleure mise à jour de tout les temps @instagram
zaksnow ❄️ @fruitdudemonn

Sad.

When you put up a poll looking for some support on your daily Instagram video and not even your best friend believe… https://t.co/ptBSav8Bcj
Kevin Garrabrant @KG1821

"I have done some damage," this person concluded.

oooooooo boy apparently your answers on the Instagram story polls are revealed to the person, I have done some damage
SamJamesCorrie @samjamescorrie

Others were apparently energized by the disclosure, as it provided them with CLEAR EVIDENCE OF THOSE WHO ARE H8TING ON THEM.

So instagram added a new poll feature but u can literally see who votes what answer. I CAN NOW SEE ALL MY H8ERS.
austin @awstennn

Just did a poll on instagram. Not sure how I feel about seeing people’s answers. Those that said no to seeing my wedding photos. I see you 👀
HannahBower2 @hanzbananzz

This person seems to be embracing the newfound power.

Im never gonna go past a poll on someone’s Instagram story without voting, obviously you should get your nose pierced jane
Daniel Mannix @MannixKnows

So sorry @BerminghamPhil1...

Literally after voting on every single Instagram poll this morning only to find out they can see what you voted,thought it was like twitter😫
Phil Bermingham @BerminghamPhil1

You all are caught.

BYE.

scarlet i’ve been voting yes and no on peoples instagram polls not realising they can see i voted and what i voted, BYE
salima hayes @SalimaHayes

Oh man.

Ah feel bad I didn't know ur name comes up on them votes on Instagram and I voted some girl uglier than her friend, Soz X
Siobhan O'hara @siobhanohara0

This person immediately issued an apology.

just want to say that I didn't know IG polls were interactive last night and I accidentally clicked a couple pretty mean no's and I am sorry
grato @YaDingoid

THE "POLE" IS DANGEROUS.

OH MY GOSH I DIDNT KNOW PEOPLE COULD SEE WHAT I VOTED ON THEIR INSTAGRAM POLE 💀💀💀
nicole anderson @andersonxnicole

In short:

This new instagram poll things gonna cause so many arguments
Charlotte @xxchaarlottexx

Vote wisely, haters!

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

