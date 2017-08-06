 go to content

Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World

People Are Being Warned About This Fake Starbucks Ad Intended To Target Immigrants

Starbucks has confirmed that "Dreamer Day" is fake.

Posted on
Remy Smidt
Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter

People are putting out warnings about these fake Starbucks ads. They declare August 11 "Dreamer Day," saying undocumented individuals will receive a 40% discount.

Via archive.4plebs.org

The plot was apparently hatched on 4chan last week, where someone posted about creating the faux holiday on the /pol/ message board.

Via archive.4plebs.org

"And then call ICE?" one comment read, referring to Immigration and Customs Enforcement. "I like it. Could cripple their business a bit."

Via archive.4plebs.org

4chan users discussed the most effective misleading terminology, with one commenter saying "Dreamer Day" was the best name because "liberals love that term down here in Socal."

Another message focused on timing. "We need more then eleven days to plan," it said. "Should be later in the month so we can make this huge."
Via archive.4plebs.org

Another message focused on timing. "We need more then eleven days to plan," it said. "Should be later in the month so we can make this huge."

On Thursday, a 4chan user posted one of the fake posters, and called the endeavor "Operation #borderfreecoffee day."

Anthony Durand, a 20-year-old from Phoenix, Arizona, who warned people about the fake event on Twitter, told BuzzFeed News that he first thought the "Dreamer Day" poster was real."They've been in the news a lot lately, especially with the announcement that they were hiring refugees, and I think that's what made it believable when I first saw it," he said.

Anthony Durand, a 20-year-old from Phoenix, Arizona, who warned people about the fake event on Twitter, told BuzzFeed News that he first thought the "Dreamer Day" poster was real.

"They've been in the news a lot lately, especially with the announcement that they were hiring refugees, and I think that's what made it believable when I first saw it," he said.

On Twitter, accounts tweeted about the "Dreamer Day." "I feel happy for America's 'illegal' citizens!" this tweet read.

@Clairewlkrcutie / Via Twitter: @Clairewlkrcutie
@nahhdoubtit / Via Twitter: @nahhhdoubtit

Note that on this fake poster Frappuccino is spelled "Frappacino."

#BorderFreeCoffee @Starbucks #FightFascism Stunning and Brave
Venant @VenantDeserod

#BorderFreeCoffee @Starbucks #FightFascism Stunning and Brave

Reply Retweet Favorite

FRAPPACINO.

@VenantDeserod / Via Twitter: @VenantDeserod

@SammyJensen11 responded to a popular tweet about another supposed Starbucks promotion, claiming to have been emailed about the false event.

@sierraalongii I thought I would let any coffee goers know about a new promotion I had been emailed. I hope to see… https://t.co/e4QsrvmMIN
Sammy Jensen ♦️ @SammyJensen11

@sierraalongii I thought I would let any coffee goers know about a new promotion I had been emailed. I hope to see… https://t.co/e4QsrvmMIN

Reply Retweet Favorite

Starbucks did not immediately respond to request for comment from BuzzFeed News, but the company's Twitter account has responded directly to users who have shared the fake ads. "This is completely false," one tweet response read. "Starbucks is not sponsoring any such event. Please do not spread misinformation."

@Starbucks / Via Twitter: @Starbucks

"We're sorry you've been misinformed," another tweet began.

@Starbucks / Via Twitter: @Starbucks

A lot of people commented on how unconvincing the whole thing was.

@MikeElChingon You know it's fake when Starbucks offers anything higher than 15%
DJ CeaseDays 📻📡 @CeaseDays

@MikeElChingon You know it's fake when Starbucks offers anything higher than 15%

Reply Retweet Favorite
Told my partner about the fake #borderfreecoffee and her response was "do white people think we're that dumb?".
Rizzo @queerbrutality

Told my partner about the fake #borderfreecoffee and her response was "do white people think we're that dumb?".

Reply Retweet Favorite
Frappuccino is misspelled I can't https://t.co/gDWxQoeLu5
( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°) @byzantine_queen

Frappuccino is misspelled I can't https://t.co/gDWxQoeLu5

Reply Retweet Favorite

And plenty of people found the fake campaign all around distasteful.

@MikeElChingon It's sad to think some loser out there spent time out of their day to fuck with other people they wi… https://t.co/g4NRtw9ZKf
Noticias LigaMX @not_ligaMX

@MikeElChingon It's sad to think some loser out there spent time out of their day to fuck with other people they wi… https://t.co/g4NRtw9ZKf

Reply Retweet Favorite
@MikeElChingon This is really scummy.
mogwai @mandobackwards

@MikeElChingon This is really scummy.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews