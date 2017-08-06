People Are Being Warned About This Fake Starbucks Ad Intended To Target Immigrants

People are putting out warnings about these fake Starbucks ads. They declare August 11 "Dreamer Day," saying undocumented individuals will receive a 40% discount.
The plot was apparently hatched on 4chan last week, where someone posted about creating the faux holiday on the /pol/ message board.
"And then call ICE?" one comment read, referring to Immigration and Customs Enforcement. "I like it. Could cripple their business a bit."
4chan users discussed the most effective misleading terminology, with one commenter saying "Dreamer Day" was the best name because "liberals love that term down here in Socal."
On Thursday, a 4chan user posted one of the fake posters, and called the endeavor "Operation #borderfreecoffee day."
On Twitter, accounts tweeted about the "Dreamer Day." "I feel happy for America's 'illegal' citizens!" this tweet read.
Note that on this fake poster Frappuccino is spelled "Frappacino."
FRAPPACINO.
@SammyJensen11 responded to a popular tweet about another supposed Starbucks promotion, claiming to have been emailed about the false event.
Starbucks did not immediately respond to request for comment from BuzzFeed News, but the company's Twitter account has responded directly to users who have shared the fake ads. "This is completely false," one tweet response read. "Starbucks is not sponsoring any such event. Please do not spread misinformation."
"We're sorry you've been misinformed," another tweet began.
A lot of people commented on how unconvincing the whole thing was.
And plenty of people found the fake campaign all around distasteful.
Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.