Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

This Dad Made A Bunch Of Little Tables In Anticipation Of His Retirement And It's So Pure

"Living the dream."

Posted on
Remy Smidt
Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Meet 29-year-old Rachel Millman and her dad Robert. They live in New York.

Robert told BuzzFeed News that his last day of work was on Friday. Leading up to his retirement he began to seriously live it up...
Rachel Millman

Robert told BuzzFeed News that his last day of work was on Friday. Leading up to his retirement he began to seriously live it up...

By making these.

'I’ve always liked working with wood,' he told BuzzFeed News.
Rachel Millman

"I’ve always liked working with wood," he told BuzzFeed News.

His daughter posted about the recent retiree's work on Twitter and people seriously loved it.

my dad announced his retirement 5 days ago and he's already made 10 side tables with his new freedom
cat owner @rachelmillman

my dad announced his retirement 5 days ago and he's already made 10 side tables with his new freedom

Reply Retweet Favorite

This person speculated about how the retiree anticipated the bliss.

i can just imagine him at his job all those years being like
forest fire @donut87_

i can just imagine him at his job all those years being like "when i retire imma make HECKA side tables" https://t.co/q6zBC5g2Pu

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Living the dream," this person said.

@rachelmillman @robertashley living the dream
Cuauhtemoc Martinez @CuauhtemocMtz

@rachelmillman @robertashley living the dream

Reply Retweet Favorite

And others just really appreciated the craftsman.

God bless him https://t.co/1mliV8US7t
Gustavo😄🎆🌠🎼🏝✨💌 @Gust19_

God bless him https://t.co/1mliV8US7t

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Yaas dad! DO WHAT YOU LOVE."

Yaas dad! 🗣DO WHAT YOU LOVE https://t.co/tZp8tKMkP2
🦄 @thatgirljazz

Yaas dad! 🗣DO WHAT YOU LOVE https://t.co/tZp8tKMkP2

Reply Retweet Favorite
I love dads https://t.co/RzLdbXR8Xj
Noelle Taylor @_____noelle

I love dads https://t.co/RzLdbXR8Xj

Reply Retweet Favorite

Peak dad.

@rachelmillman This is it. The daddest of all dads.
Monsieur Blazeyface @dfblaze

@rachelmillman This is it. The daddest of all dads.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I think people like seeing others do what they love, no matter what the age," the daughter said on the response.

And the dad said that he's a fan of the attention. “It’s always nice to have your work appreciated,” he said. The retiree said that in addition to making and selling furniture with his new freedom, he also wants to engage in political activism.

LIVE IT UP, Millman.

Rachel Millman

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted by

Connect With USNews