People Are Laughing Over What This College Student Requested From His Girlfriend While She Was Showering

Sarah Cintron and Juan Ramos are both 19-year-old students at the University of Texas at El Paso. "We have been together for 10 months and it’s honestly been awesome," Ramos told BuzzFeed News. "She makes me feel really special, she’s beautiful, and I love her to death."

On Wednesday, Cintron texted her boyfriend, telling him that she was showering (she has an IPhone X). "Oh nice," he responded, before he sent her a request...

"Send me a picture of your hair up in a giant spike lol," he said.

"She had sent a picture with her hair like that before and I thought it was so funny, so I asked her again just to get a good laugh and to make her laugh as well," Ramos said.

"You gotta make your girl laugh every day," he added.