People Are So Emotional Over These Parents Who Made An Miniature Blockbuster For Their Son With Autism

"It's just so wonderful."

Posted on
Remy Smidt
Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Meet 20-year-old Hector Zuniga. He lives in Texas.

Javier Zuniga

Hector has autism and loves Blockbuster, his dad, also named Hector, told BuzzFeed News.

Visiting the store weekly was a part of his routine for around seven years. "Blockbuster was kind of like his lifeline," his dad said. "It was an anchor."

On Sunday, that store closed, a spokeswoman from Dish Network told BuzzFeed News.

But the parents had planned for the change and surprised their oldest son with this.

Javier Zuniga

The dad said they weren't sure if he was going to be happy about it.

"We were planning for the worst," he said.

But he was a huge fan. The dad said that he smiled "ear-to-ear."

Javier Zuniga

"It was very emotional," the dad said.

The in-home movie rack was stocked with all of Hector's favorite DVDs.

Javier Zuniga

Pure happiness.

Javier Zuniga

Hector's younger brother, Javier, posted photos of the family's surprise and people were so touched.

jaavii @Javiii_Zuniga

MY AUTISTIC BROTHER WAS SAD THAT BLOCK BUSTER WAS CLOSING DOWN SO MY PARENTS MADE A MINI ONE AT HOME FOR HIM! 😭❤️

Reply Retweet Favorite

Simply wonderful.

WUBS NATION 🦀🥃 @WubsNet

@Sir_roozy @Javiii_Zuniga it's just so wonderful-- :)

Reply Retweet Favorite

SO. MANY. TEARS.

alessandra 💌 @AlessandraRome0

@Javiii_Zuniga WHY AM I CRYING 😭💓😭💓

Reply Retweet Favorite

Many people said that their admiration was incredibly personal.

Monica @LittleHarmonica

@Javiii_Zuniga My autistic son is obsessed with dvd covers. He doesn't watch them, just collects. I get this. It's wonderful. 😊❤️

Reply Retweet Favorite
Adel 🌸 @Adelkiiis

@Javiii_Zuniga My son has #autism and he also loves movies 😍 Congratulations to your parents 👏🏼👏🏼

Reply Retweet Favorite

People even wanted to make their own contributions to the in-home store.

King Dorkus @StillH2Odad

@Javiii_Zuniga I read your family's story and I have 3 old badges from when I worked there that I'd love to send if… https://t.co/t4yUMfrL4l

Reply Retweet Favorite

The dad said that he's so happy about the story's attention, because it's a chance for his son to be seen.

Jiraiya Non Sensei @soulrebelJ

@Javiii_Zuniga I got dvds to donate.

Reply Retweet Favorite

“[Hector's] so much in the shadows. The spotlight is never on him," he said.

"Even though he doesn’t really know what’s going on, at the very least it’s an opportunity for him to be on center stage."

