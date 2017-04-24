Get Our App!
What’s The Creepiest Fact You Know?

These Women Deliver Milk On Motorcycle To Babies And It’s Pretty Great

Remy Smidt
Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. This women’s motorcycle club called the Sirens delivers breast milk to mothers in New York.

2. “We volunteered to deliver the breast milk, because, it’s just a humanitarian thing to do,” Beth Fletcher, a club member, told BuzzFeed News.

3. The group makes deliveries for The New York Milk Bank.

4. Ready, set…

5. Vroom.

6. The Sirens take the milk to local hospitals and babies, like this one.

April Vega Diffut told BuzzFeed News that her daughter was pre-term.

7. “When we got to the point where I wasn’t producing enough milk, it was so rewarding and so helpful to know that there was a place like The New York Milk Bank,” she said.

The Sirens who spoke to BuzzFeed News said that they find the deliveries rewarding.

8. “I mean to help a baby, how could you not want to be a part of that?” Fletcher asked.

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.
