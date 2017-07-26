Sections

This Teen Helped Her Mom To Get Out Of Something And People Can Really Relate

"YO this be my mom af!!"

Posted on
Remy Smidt
Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is 16-year-old Hailey Smith with her mom Jennifer Deckard. They live in Indianapolis. The pair told BuzzFeed News that they are each other's "best friends."

Hailey Smith

On Wednesday, Jennifer said she wanted to leave an ~obligation~ early in order to hang out with her kids. "I would rather be home with them, than anywhere else," she said.

Hailey Smith

She employed her daughter to help her do so.

Hailey Smith

Hailey said that she did a quick google search for the appropriate photo. "I found that one and that one seemed pretty realistic," she said. "I just looked up ‘Cut on arm.’”

Hailey Smith

The mom confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the "daughter-has-been-injured-mowing" excuse totally worked.

The exchange goes both ways, Hailey said that her mom also devises made-up excuses to help her daughter ~remove herself~ from things, like social obligations. "I would go out with friends and want to come home," the teen said. "I'd have her come up with an excuse or something."
Hailey Smith

The exchange goes both ways, Hailey said that her mom also devises made-up excuses to help her daughter ~remove herself~ from things, like social obligations.

"I would go out with friends and want to come home," the teen said. "I’d have her come up with an excuse or something.”

After Hailey shared photos of the mother-daughter scam on Twitter, A LOT of people related to it.

my mom is so extra 😂😂😂
young gunner @xhaileysmith

my mom is so extra 😂😂😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

It appears that people do this...a lot.

@xhaileysmith YO this be my mom af!! She'll literally text me An be like "call me and sound like you're in trouble these people are boring"
StressedBlessedMess @naturalflikchik

@xhaileysmith YO this be my mom af!! She'll literally text me An be like "call me and sound like you're in trouble these people are boring"

Reply Retweet Favorite

Poor Ms. Beckford!

@sindimarku @jastantoco @xhaileysmith @itsfahima_ it's when u got me to text u in Spanish pretending to be ur mom s… https://t.co/45j6M8KIJX
melissa @melissawalshie

@sindimarku @jastantoco @xhaileysmith @itsfahima_ it's when u got me to text u in Spanish pretending to be ur mom s… https://t.co/45j6M8KIJX

Reply Retweet Favorite

PATTY.

@xhaileysmith @HalieMelo ur mom that night she went out w her friend and didn't wanna b out w her:://// cmon patty
Emily Carroll @emcarroll414

@xhaileysmith @HalieMelo ur mom that night she went out w her friend and didn't wanna b out w her:://// cmon patty

Reply Retweet Favorite
@xhaileysmith @Negroizzle My mom had me call her in a panic freaking saying i had to go to the hospital cause i cut… https://t.co/mYQOYrnYbB
Dallas @Sednation

@xhaileysmith @Negroizzle My mom had me call her in a panic freaking saying i had to go to the hospital cause i cut… https://t.co/mYQOYrnYbB

Reply Retweet Favorite

Even a *mum* has apparently done this.

@xhaileysmith @asdfgh_jenny My mum got me to call her when she was in a group job interview, she suddenly turned in… https://t.co/5YMfZNdNUn
Taylor @Fluffyovens

@xhaileysmith @asdfgh_jenny My mum got me to call her when she was in a group job interview, she suddenly turned in… https://t.co/5YMfZNdNUn

Reply Retweet Favorite

...and a dad.

@xhaileysmith My dad told me I had 3 asthma attacks this year... according to what he told his boss
kyn 💫 @_MacKyn

@xhaileysmith My dad told me I had 3 asthma attacks this year... according to what he told his boss

Reply Retweet Favorite
@xhaileysmith this is the parent version of me asking you to help me call out of work that one time @Beanie_HatesPie
2/2 IZEGBU @rach_izayboo

@xhaileysmith this is the parent version of me asking you to help me call out of work that one time @Beanie_HatesPie

Reply Retweet Favorite

:eyes emoji:

@xhaileysmith @k_dipintoo @graceymck , the time my mom "got sick" so we could go to a different Mexican restaurant...
B!!!! @brynnherreraa

@xhaileysmith @k_dipintoo @graceymck , the time my mom "got sick" so we could go to a different Mexican restaurant...

Reply Retweet Favorite

The mom and daughter were both pretty surprised their conversation went viral, because the scheme was nothing new for them. “We do this stuff all the time," the mom said. "This wasn’t even one of my top ten."

Jennifer Deckard

Solidarity.

@linnaxle @xhaileysmith LOL. I'm glad I'm not the only one doing this 😂💀
BabyG 🌺 @ginnalxo_

@linnaxle @xhaileysmith LOL. I'm glad I'm not the only one doing this 😂💀

Reply Retweet Favorite

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

