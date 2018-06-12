 back to top

A Man Pleaded Guilty To Beating Up His Girlfriend For Downloading Snapchat

"No woman or man should ever feel pain from the one they love," the woman, Soledad Torres, told BuzzFeed News on Tuesday.

A 21-year-old Texas man is awaiting sentencing this week after beating up his girlfriend for downloading a social media app.

Dameon Marmolejo pleaded guilty on Monday to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon over the violent June 2017 assault of Soledad Torres, according to local station KCBD.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by KCBD, Torres deleted the Snapchat app after she began to date Marmolejo. Last June, he arrived at her home and saw a message on the app, the outlet reported, became angry, and began to beat her up. (The county district clerk's office directed BuzzFeed News to the police department and district attorney's office for a copy of the warrant. The district attorney's office did not have the warrant immediately available, and the Lubbock Police Department directed BuzzFeed News to the Lubbock County Sheriff's office. The sheriff's office did not immediately return BuzzFeed News' request for the warrant.)

Torres, now 19, told BuzzFeed News via Facebook Messenger on Tuesday that Marmolejo forced her to delete her social media accounts after she discovered he had been unfaithful. "He then didn’t trust me because he thought I would do the same thing he did to me so he made me delete all my social media accounts, took me away from school, work, my family — especially my mom," she said.

Torres said she decided to secretly create another account to, in part, communicate with her mom.&quot;When I came home, he got off of work, his first words and only words I remember before he started beating me was, &#x27;You have a fucking Snapchat,&#x27;&quot; Torres said. &quot;[He] started yanking me around, throwing me to the floor, stomping on my head, my body, kicking me, punching me and when I tried to get away from him [and] ran into the restroom, he busted the door open before I could lock it,&quot; she added. According to a police report provided to BuzzFeed News, when officers responded to a residence for a reported burglary on June 17, they found &quot;a pool of blood on the floor of the bathroom,&quot; as well as Torres, with a small part of her skull exposed.
She provided the following image to BuzzFeed News. Warning: the image is extremely graphic.

 Torres said that after slamming her head into a bathtub, she needed 15 staples and three stitches. Torres told BuzzFeed News that she was determined not to let this experience &quot;break&quot; her.&quot;This will forever remain with me, but I will not let it break me — just make me stronger and wiser as a person,&quot; Torres said. &quot;No woman or man should ever feel pain from the one they love.&quot;&quot;And for others going through this,&quot; she said, &quot;let my story be the reason why y’all stand up and speak out to stop the violence, to show the people that domestic violence is a real issue and is taken very seriously.&quot;
