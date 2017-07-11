Sections

People Are So Emotional Over How This College Student Is Honoring His Late Dad

"I just want to help people like he did."

Posted on
Remy Smidt
Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is 22-year-old college student Tyler with his late father, Anthony Todd Crowe.

Tyler Crowe

Tyler said that his dad— who was an anesthesiologist—died of cancer in May. "He was only 52," he said.

Tyler wanted to become a medical professional like his father. Days after his dad died, he was offered a job as a materials manager at the same South Carolina hospital where his dad worked for 23 years. The first day of work was emotional for him. “Walking through those doors and knowing he wasn’t going to be there—that was tough," Tyler said.
Tyler Crowe

At work, Tyler was able to use his dad's old locker. “Something about it felt right,” he said. He shared photos of the locker on Twitter and they made people so emotional.

My dad passed away a month ago and today I started working at the hospital and got his locker. I just want to help… https://t.co/rW0JfI7GkK
Tyler Crowe @crowes_nest_

My dad passed away a month ago and today I started working at the hospital and got his locker. I just want to help… https://t.co/rW0JfI7GkK

Reply Retweet Favorite

There were a lot of tears.

@crowes_nest_ @carlsrayy brb crying
Alana Joy ♡ @Ajoy164

@crowes_nest_ @carlsrayy brb crying

Reply Retweet Favorite
@crowes_nest_ ahhh😭😭😭
Laurel Birch @laurelbirch48

@crowes_nest_ ahhh😭😭😭

Reply Retweet Favorite

The post gave this person the chills.

@crowes_nest_ Oh My Chills!!! Incredible! 😍😍
Alex @KitKatMADness__

@crowes_nest_ Oh My Chills!!! Incredible! 😍😍

Reply Retweet Favorite

And made another person happy.

this makes me so happy https://t.co/mFUyA9tOfv
mary @SwinneyMary

this makes me so happy https://t.co/mFUyA9tOfv

Reply Retweet Favorite

"It’s just been very encouraging to know that I’m doing something special and that I’m making my father proud,” Tyler said.

Tyler Crowe

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

