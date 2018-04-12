 back to top
People Are Talking About Their Messy Lives After This Very Simple Text Exchange About A Paper Clip

"Men honestly are something else."

Remy Smidt
Remy Smidt
A 20-year-old student at the University of Florida named Ciara Tobin needed a paper clip, and texted her boyfriend, Riley Bassett, 20, to see if he had one.

Ciara Tobin

He had one — exactly one. And he detailed a very specific location for it. "On the floor by my file cabinet," he texted back.

Ciara Tobin

"I was expecting there to be a box of paper clips on the floor or something, but when I saw it was one single paper clip, I started cracking up," Ciara told BuzzFeed News.

Ciara Tobin
There it is.

Riley told BuzzFeed News that his "room is typically not messy."

It was then confirmed by his girlfriend. "He's typically a pretty organized person, so I think that it's funny that even when he's messy he's organized," she said.

The insanely simple and hilarious conversation, shared on Twitter, led to a ton of commentary. "To be honest, the funniest part to me is that when I first showed him the tweet he didn't even think it was funny, because he genuinely thought that was a rational thing to do," Ciara said.

Someone speculated that the single paper clip was there waiting for months to be used.

And even if Riley were messy, he would know where every single mess is located.

Other people said if this is a behavior of ~men~ then we are all men.

A lot of people related to Riley and this idea of "organized chaos."

"I don't have any paper clips and someone gave me that one," Riley explained to BuzzFeed News. "I was leaving my room in a hurry and dropped it and remembered where it was, because it was my only one."

Ciara Tobin

There you have it.

Ciara Tobin

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

