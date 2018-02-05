 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

Logan Paul Returned To Vlogging And People Have Some Things To Say About It

It's the YouTuber's first vlog since he outraged the world with his video of a dead body in Japan's so-called suicide forest.

Posted on
Remy Smidt
Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

Logan Paul made his return to vlogging on Sunday. The video begins with the YouTuber, emerging from a beach cavern, as a dramatic narrator begins talking. The narrator calls him "disgraced," before the long-bearded Paul challenges him.

"Yo, hold up — 'disgraced'? Whatchu mean 'disgraced,' boy? I took a break," Paul responds. "Besides, I'm still lit as fuck. What other YouTuber you know can take a three-week break and still gain a million subscribers?"
Logan Paul Vlogs / Via youtube.com

"Yo, hold up — 'disgraced'? Whatchu mean 'disgraced,' boy? I took a break," Paul responds. "Besides, I'm still lit as fuck. What other YouTuber you know can take a three-week break and still gain a million subscribers?"

Logan Paul, 22, returned to YouTube on January 24 following a 22-day hiatus after he was widely condemned for posting footage of a dead body hanging in Japan's so-called suicide forest.

In that video, Paul sits down with the director of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, John Draper, and pledges to donate $1 million to various suicide prevention organizations.But he made his real return to YouTube on Sunday, with his first vlog since the major controversy, and since the platform cut business ties with him.
Logan Paul Vlogs

In that video, Paul sits down with the director of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, John Draper, and pledges to donate $1 million to various suicide prevention organizations.

But he made his real return to YouTube on Sunday, with his first vlog since the major controversy, and since the platform cut business ties with him.

Advertisement

In his new video, Paul returns to his home and then begins a mock fight.

Logan Paul Vlogs / Via youtube.com

Soon after, he goes on to ask people to buy his merchandise so that he can keep his house, saying that "YouTube cut [his] AdSense in half."

Logan Paul Vlogs / Via youtube.com

He also says that he's going to address things he hasn't during his hiatus from social media. Just not yet.

Logan Paul Vlogs

The vlog is largely focused on Paul's return to creating content, but it does feature an apology to the entire nation of Japan. "I did go too hard in Japan," he says. "I was so excited...and for that I apologize."

For Paul, the 12-minute video acts not only as a return but also as redemption. The YouTuber repeatedly cites the hundreds of thousands of abuse messages he has received on social media since he "went dark."

"No matter how much hate...it's just noise to me," he says.

"I will never forget who I am at my core. As long as I'm learning and improving and getting better as a person, then we're good.

"I fucked up. I'm an idiot...but it doesn't feel good to have millions of people telling you to die."

Online, people were perplexed with the disgraced vlogger's return.

Logan Paul needs to leave the Internet. 1. He just joked about tide pods being more tasty. 2. He bragged by saying… https://t.co/JWROq8hql4
🛸 @MeetMeInSpace

Logan Paul needs to leave the Internet. 1. He just joked about tide pods being more tasty. 2. He bragged by saying… https://t.co/JWROq8hql4

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement
i quote from Logan Paul's newest video - "What YouTuber can take a 3 week break, and still gain a million subscribe… https://t.co/d4nZTDIgSx
tyler @HalseyVEVO

i quote from Logan Paul's newest video - "What YouTuber can take a 3 week break, and still gain a million subscribe… https://t.co/d4nZTDIgSx

Reply Retweet Favorite
Logan Paul’s come back video is the most disrespectful thing I’ve ever seen. Opening sequence shows how absolutely… https://t.co/u3aU6WL1rV
Caleb Edwards @Caleb_Thing2

Logan Paul’s come back video is the most disrespectful thing I’ve ever seen. Opening sequence shows how absolutely… https://t.co/u3aU6WL1rV

Reply Retweet Favorite

While criticism has now become a big part of the feedback Paul receives, the vlogger appears to be largely unaffected. "Everything I do from this point on will be criticized," he says. "I'm a very polarizing person."

"My supporters are a special kind of person who function on a different wavelength to everybody else."
Logan Paul Vlogs

"My supporters are a special kind of person who function on a different wavelength to everybody else."

Really, the entire debacle adds up to one thing: Logan Paul only has more, not less, to talk about now.

Logan Paul Vlogs

You can watch the video for yourself, here:

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement