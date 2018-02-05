Logan Paul Returned To Vlogging And People Have Some Things To Say About It

"Yo, hold up — 'disgraced'? Whatchu mean 'disgraced,' boy? I took a break," Paul responds. "Besides, I'm still lit as fuck. What other YouTuber you know can take a three-week break and still gain a million subscribers?"

Logan Paul made his return to vlogging on Sunday. The video begins with the YouTuber, emerging from a beach cavern, as a dramatic narrator begins talking. The narrator calls him "disgraced," before the long-bearded Paul challenges him.

But he made his real return to YouTube on Sunday, with his first vlog since the major controversy, and since the platform cut business ties with him.

In that video, Paul sits down with the director of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, John Draper, and pledges to donate $1 million to various suicide prevention organizations.

In his new video, Paul returns to his home and then begins a mock fight.

Soon after, he goes on to ask people to buy his merchandise so that he can keep his house, saying that "YouTube cut [his] AdSense in half."

He also says that he's going to address things he hasn't during his hiatus from social media. Just not yet.

The vlog is largely focused on Paul's return to creating content, but it does feature an apology to the entire nation of Japan. "I did go too hard in Japan," he says. "I was so excited...and for that I apologize."

For Paul, the 12-minute video acts not only as a return but also as redemption. The YouTuber repeatedly cites the hundreds of thousands of abuse messages he has received on social media since he "went dark."

"No matter how much hate...it's just noise to me," he says.

"I will never forget who I am at my core. As long as I'm learning and improving and getting better as a person, then we're good.

"I fucked up. I'm an idiot...but it doesn't feel good to have millions of people telling you to die."