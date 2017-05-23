Sections

This Dad Took A Selfie Instead Of Watching His Daughter's Interview And People Can Really Relate

Priorities.

Posted on
Remy Smidt
Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is 18-year-old Iqra Hosain with her dad Syed and her mom Sadia. They live in Texas.

The teen told BuzzFeed News that on Wednesday, the family went to a lunch for students who received scholarships from the Ronald McDonald House Charities.
Iqra Hosain

At one point, Iqra gave an interview.

Iqra Hosain

As her mom recorded it, her dad did this.

Iqra Hosain

Ronald took the phone from her dad's hand. "I’m not a selfie person," the dad told BuzzFeed News. "I don’t know how to take a selfie."

Iqra Hosain

: )

The dad said that he's a "people person," and naturally chatted up the mascot.

The selfie, he said, was not planned. "Let me put myself into the American kid’s shoes and take a selfie with McDonald," he recalls thinking.

He enjoyed the moment. "The small things you do, give you pleasure," he said.

“I just thought it was so funny," said the teen. She discovered what her dad was doing during her interview only after reviewing her mom's video evidence. She posted the video on Twitter, after her friends found it funny.

priorities Me: is getting interviewed after winning a scholarship My dad: taking a selfie with Ronald McDonald
✾ iqra hosain ♡ @iah98

Many really related to the situation and most people tagged themselves as the dad.

@lwtics @iah98 Im the dad and ur the girl getting interviewed
farida @chanelfarida

@lwtics @iah98 Im the dad and ur the girl getting interviewed

i'm the dad https://t.co/lnddors8jb
6dad @6abemason

i'm the dad https://t.co/lnddors8jb

"I'm the dad."

@iah98 @xlizzettx @_MermaidWaves_ i'm the dad
leslie @lesliexotwo

@iah98 @xlizzettx @_MermaidWaves_ i'm the dad

Everyone's the dad.

Omg my dad would do this. But so would I 😂 https://t.co/fS8gkYRl6K
dré🖤 @Lanadeldre__

Omg my dad would do this. But so would I 😂 https://t.co/fS8gkYRl6K

Another person wondered about the father's motivation.

He was like I gotta upstage her https://t.co/leSpGHrQeB
AAng @exkruz

He was like I gotta upstage her https://t.co/leSpGHrQeB

Wholesome.

@iah98 your dad is a wholesome man
conejita @Teencreep420

@iah98 your dad is a wholesome man

FYI, this is how the selfie turned out—WORTH IT.

Iqra Hosain

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

