People Are In Tears After Reading This Letter A Woman Wrote To Her Teenage Daughter Before She Died

This photo was taken in April before Hannah's prom.

This is 18-year-old college freshman Hannah Summers from Indiana, and her late mom Margaret, who also went by "Peggy."

Hannah told BuzzFeed News that her mom was her best friend. Before her death, she left letters for her and each of her siblings.

Hannah said her mom was diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer last summer.

"If you are reading this then the surgery did not go well," her letter begins.