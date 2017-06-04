This Guy Made A Super Teeny Origami Crane And People Are Pretty Obsessed With It

Meet Alison Mah and her husband David Kawai. They live in Ottawa, Canada. David likes to make origami cranes. “I love the simplicity of it," he told BuzzFeed News.
Look at this one he made. It's teeny.
Tiny.
The couple visited Japan in May, and while there, he participated in a crane-making competition at a restaurant. "If you make a tiny, tiny crane in 10 minutes or less you get to be on their hall of fame," Alison said. "David decided to do it. He was like — sweating."
He was also VICTORIOUS.
This week, David said that he made his tiniest crane to-date and on Friday, Alison shared photos of it on Twitter.
He said that he didn't use any ~special~ tools to make the itty-bitty creation.
People on Twitter were so in love with it. "This is better than the guy who cooks all those tiny foods," one person said.
Another person said that it was "so cute."
"YO!"
And apparently, the youth were even inspired.
"Holy smokes!!"
Let's go, internet.
Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.