This Guy Made A Super Teeny Origami Crane And People Are Pretty Obsessed With It

So small!

Remy Smidt
Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Meet Alison Mah and her husband David Kawai. They live in Ottawa, Canada. David likes to make origami cranes. “I love the simplicity of it," he told BuzzFeed News.

Alison Mah

Look at this one he made. It's teeny.

Alison Mah

Tiny.

David Kawai

The couple visited Japan in May, and while there, he participated in a crane-making competition at a restaurant. "If you make a tiny, tiny crane in 10 minutes or less you get to be on their hall of fame," Alison said. "David decided to do it. He was like — sweating."

Alison Mah

He was also VICTORIOUS.

Alison Mah

This week, David said that he made his tiniest crane to-date and on Friday, Alison shared photos of it on Twitter.

my husband keeps challenging himself to make the smallest origami crane he can and it's getting kind of ridiculous… https://t.co/Tiodqtmlzg
Alison Mah @alisonmah

He said that he didn't use any ~special~ tools to make the itty-bitty creation.

Alison Mah
@librarykris @alisonmah @donkey Just standard origami paper—a portion of :) I already folded the cover sheet with t… https://t.co/6bOP5BMbKp
David Kawai @davidkawai

People on Twitter were so in love with it. "This is better than the guy who cooks all those tiny foods," one person said.

This is better than the guy who cooks all those tiny foods https://t.co/K1vJhntixa
EL ARTISTO @RickyJCeliz

Another person said that it was "so cute."

tHIS IS SO CUTE HAHHHA https://t.co/qPaeZITiHD
☁️ @halimahnisa_

"YO!"

@alisonmah @davidkawai YO!
WLCM 2 YR KRLSSN YRS @wtyky

And apparently, the youth were even inspired.

@alisonmah @davidkawai I've just shown this to my 11yo daughter who loves origami and she says
Grumplestiltskin @2FBS

David is glad that the Twitter response has been overwhelmingly positive. “I like how it’s been pretty chill and happy," he said.

"Holy smokes!!"

@alisonmah @laprofe63 @davidkawai Holy smokes!! Call Guinness Book of World Records!!
Cindy N @ckn4502

“I’m trying to see if I can do it again," he said on the achieved tininess. "It’s an exercise in precision, patience, and frustration."

He also looks forward to the possibility of discovering even TINIER cranes. "I hope that some people can come up with a way to do a smaller one," he said.

Let's go, internet.

Alison Mah

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.

