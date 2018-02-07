The New Trailer For The "Deadpool" Sequel Is Here And People Are Insanely Excited About It

On Wednesday the trailer dropped for the sequel to "Deadpool" (which weirdly still doesn't have an official title) and fans were, well, quite into it!
We are introduced to Cable, Deadpool's perennially scowling antagonist. “I was born into war, bred into it,” he says in the footage. “People think they understand pain, but they have no concept of it.”
In the middle of this somber introduction, Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson/Deadpool interrupts. “What in the actual ass?” he says. “Dale, why are the visual effects not done? It’s a metal arm. It’s not like we’re trying to remove a mustache."
People were pretty into the fourth wall–breaking trolling of Henry Cavill's digitally altered mustache in Justice League.
After Deadpool plays with toy versions of himself and Cable — waiting for the whole effects thing to be worked out — a ton of action happens in quick succession.
Bam. More jacked Josh Brolin as Cable!
Bam. A quick look at Zazie Beetz as Deadpool's fellow mutant mercenary, Domino!
Bam. Negasonic Teenage Warhead is back and emo as ever!
"Your time's up, you dumb fuck," Cable says at the end of the trailer.
"Well," Wilson says, looking directly at the camera. "That's just lazy writing."
"FUCK YEAH!" this person enthusiastically responded to the Terry Crews appearance in the new trailer.
?!
His butt is baaaaack.
Another person was left speechless.
"I love him already," someone said about this magnificent moment in the new trailer.
Someone else remarked that bitches should "be ready."
But dagnabbit, we have to wait until May 18 to see it all!
Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.