People Think This Boyfriend Is So Pure After He Accidentally Brought His Girlfriend Lettuce Instead Of Flowers

Meet Jailyn Hernandez, 19, and Jamarcus Guillory, 20. They live in Texas.
Jailyn told BuzzFeed News that her boyfriend surprised her Monday with what he thought were flowers. "I was mad at him," she said. "It’s the only reason why he brought them."
This is what he brought her.
Jailyn's mom, Patricia Cruz, called her daughter's boyfriend "a good guy" and loved his effort. “It was hilarious," she said. "'I go 'no, that’s lettuce.'”
People on Twitter were pretty obsessed with it.
"He looks so proud about it. Freaking adorable."
Pretty and useful, another person pointed out.
The mishap encouraged convos.
"It happens," said this person who related to the situation.
And another person called the boyfriend "so innocent and pure."
A keeper.
At least he tried.
Jamarcus said that he's "going to do the best [he] can,” to not bring Jailyn vegetables again.
Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.