Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. Investigations
  14. LGBT
  15. Life
  16. Music
  17. Nifty
  18. Parents
  19. Podcasts
  20. Puzzles
  21. Politics
  22. Reader
  23. Rewind
  24. Science
  25. Shopping NEW!
  26. Sports
  27. Style
  28. Tech
  29. Travel
  30. Weddings
  31. World

People Think This Boyfriend Is So Pure After He Accidentally Brought His Girlfriend Lettuce Instead Of Flowers

"He looks so proud about it. Freaking adorable."

Posted on
Remy Smidt
Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Meet Jailyn Hernandez, 19, and Jamarcus Guillory, 20. They live in Texas.

Jailyn Hernandez

Jailyn told BuzzFeed News that her boyfriend surprised her Monday with what he thought were flowers. "I was mad at him," she said. "It’s the only reason why he brought them."

Jailyn Hernandez

This is what he brought her.

“She was like ‘this is lettuce,'" Jamarcus told BuzzFeed News. “I was like 'damn I’m embarrassed.'”The boyfriend said that he works in a produce warehouse, and that he found what he thought were flowers unlabeled in a box. “I was like 'this is pretty cool.' I thought she was going to love it man, and she just started laughing.”
Jailyn Hernandez

“She was like ‘this is lettuce,'" Jamarcus told BuzzFeed News. “I was like 'damn I’m embarrassed.'”

The boyfriend said that he works in a produce warehouse, and that he found what he thought were flowers unlabeled in a box.

“I was like 'this is pretty cool.' I thought she was going to love it man, and she just started laughing.”

Jailyn's mom, Patricia Cruz, called her daughter's boyfriend "a good guy" and loved his effort. “It was hilarious," she said. "'I go 'no, that’s lettuce.'”

Patricia Cruz

People on Twitter were pretty obsessed with it.

My boyfriend brought me this thinking it was a flower but it's lettuce 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
jay 🌹 @JayJailyn

My boyfriend brought me this thinking it was a flower but it's lettuce 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

"He looks so proud about it. Freaking adorable."

@JayJailyn He looks so proud about it. Freaking adorable.
🔮 @daddyree27

@JayJailyn He looks so proud about it. Freaking adorable.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Pretty and useful, another person pointed out.

@JayJailyn I prefer this. It's pretty looking. And i can eat it.
Kennedy Parker @indykp_17

@JayJailyn I prefer this. It's pretty looking. And i can eat it.

Reply Retweet Favorite

The mishap encouraged convos.

@JessMoyesxxx, @AlexHope7 / Via Twitter: @JayJailyn
@lynae_naeee, @sconeappthebeef / Via Twitter: @JayJailyn

"It happens," said this person who related to the situation.

@JayJailyn It happens 🤷🏽‍♂️
Bustler $ @mcjuicce

@JayJailyn It happens 🤷🏽‍♂️

Reply Retweet Favorite
@JayJailyn Shiiiiiit I wish my mans would come home /w some lettuce like that 😪😪
forehead mamí @mariahparkerxo

@JayJailyn Shiiiiiit I wish my mans would come home /w some lettuce like that 😪😪

Reply Retweet Favorite

And another person called the boyfriend "so innocent and pure."

@JayJailyn he's so innocent and pure keep him as long as you can
soft n smol @_lizpereira_

@JayJailyn he's so innocent and pure keep him as long as you can

Reply Retweet Favorite

A keeper.

@JayJailyn He a keeper
행복 @Juanito29434

@JayJailyn He a keeper

Reply Retweet Favorite

At least he tried.

@JayJailyn Lmao at least he was trying to be sweet
🏌KUNG FU KENNY @Flyer_thanu2

@JayJailyn Lmao at least he was trying to be sweet

Reply Retweet Favorite

Jailyn said that she's shocked by the massive response. “I mean we thought it was funny, but I didn’t know it was this funny," she said.

Jamarcus said that he's "going to do the best [he] can,” to not bring Jailyn vegetables again.

Jaelyn Hernandez

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews