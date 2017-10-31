It's Halloween! The holiday apparently makes some people wary of "having daughters," and they're sharing that feeling on Twitter.
COOL STORY BRO.
*desperately crying emojis.*
Thanks a lot, HALLOWEEN.
This tweet about wanting a daughter-less family has been liked almost 100,000 times.
A lot of people were not into the tweet genre, and just wanted those tweeting to "shutttt theeeee fuckkkk uppppp." "Just shut up lmao," this tweet concluded.
"Chad."
"Jake."
"Josh."
"FIRST OF ALL."
First of all.
Anyway, hope you all eat a ton of free candy today!
Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
