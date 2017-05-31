People Are Sharing Disgusting Pics Of Things Babies Have Done After This Mom's Hilarious Photo

This is Desirae Robles, her boyfriend Larry Estrada, and their daughter Addelina. They live in Texas.
Addelina's pretty dang cute, but raising a baby can be messy. Desirae told BuzzFeed News that her daughter puked on her face Friday morning, and she has an epic photo of it.
Omg.
Desirae said that she paused with the barf on her face so that she could take photos for Larry.
"It didn’t bother me, she’s my daughter," the mom said.
So many people on Twitter said "same."
"The joys of parenthood."
"I feel you girl :)"
WHAT.
WHY.
NO.
A lot of people were so not down with it.
This person didn't understand how the mom did it.
The incident was nothing new. "She’s done that before," Robles said. "She's pooped on me and stuff, but of course— you can’t be mad about it.”
Well, BABIES!
ARE!
BABIES!
