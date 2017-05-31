Sections

People Are Sharing Disgusting Pics Of Things Babies Have Done After This Mom's Hilarious Photo

"Girl, same."

Posted on
Remy Smidt
Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is Desirae Robles, her boyfriend Larry Estrada, and their daughter Addelina. They live in Texas.

Desirae Robles

Addelina's pretty dang cute, but raising a baby can be messy. Desirae told BuzzFeed News that her daughter puked on her face Friday morning, and she has an epic photo of it.

Desirae Robles

Omg.

Desirae Robles

Desirae said that she paused with the barf on her face so that she could take photos for Larry.

Desirae Robles

“It was one of the moments you can’t ever forget so I had to send it to him to see," she said.

Larry found it funny. "I love that she was calm enough to take a photo," he told BuzzFeed News.

"It didn’t bother me, she’s my daughter," the mom said.

Have a baby they said, it'll be fun they said 🙃🙂😂
des ❤️ @desssirae_

Have a baby they said, it'll be fun they said 🙃🙂😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

So many people on Twitter said "same."

@desssirae_ girl, same 😭
s. @swillss_

@desssirae_ girl, same 😭

Reply Retweet Favorite

"The joys of parenthood."

@desssirae_ the joys of parenthood. laugh thru the ickiness😂🤷🏽‍♀️
Mamãe @miniheaton

@desssirae_ the joys of parenthood. laugh thru the ickiness😂🤷🏽‍♀️

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I feel you girl :)"

@desssirae_ i feel you girl :)
Jenna @jennahoward22

@desssirae_ i feel you girl :)

Reply Retweet Favorite

WHAT.

@desssirae_ I feel you girl 😩
Gracie @gracegraupera

@desssirae_ I feel you girl 😩

Reply Retweet Favorite

WHY.

@desssirae_ @suavecito_slap Story of my life
Alexis @SixelaSerrot

@desssirae_ @suavecito_slap Story of my life

Reply Retweet Favorite

NO.

@desssirae_ Relatable
Lane @__inmyownLANE

@desssirae_ Relatable

Reply Retweet Favorite

A lot of people were so not down with it.

@desssirae_
meg @megalot_

@desssirae_

Reply Retweet Favorite

This person didn't understand how the mom did it.

idk how you stayed calm enough to take these pics https://t.co/vaHpg3Oy14
🍃Gracia🍃 @NegrObito

idk how you stayed calm enough to take these pics https://t.co/vaHpg3Oy14

Reply Retweet Favorite

The incident was nothing new. "She’s done that before," Robles said. "She's pooped on me and stuff, but of course— you can’t be mad about it.”

Glamour girl 💅🏼💋😎😘
mama des ❤️💍 @desssirae_

Glamour girl 💅🏼💋😎😘

Reply Retweet Favorite

Well, BABIES!

ARE!

Desirae Robles

BABIES!

Desirae Robles

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

