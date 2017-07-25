These Best Friends Saw "Girls Trip" On Their Girls Trip And It's So Perfect

Share On more Share On more

Meet 18-year-old Tori and her mom, Charlie Bigbee. They live in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

Charlie told BuzzFeed News that she and her six best friends from college reunite on a trip every other year. This past week, the friends of 35 years spent four days in New Orleans.

"I’ve met all the ladies before," daughter Tori told BuzzFeed News. "They came over a few years ago and they were just a ball of fun."

This year, the best friends planned to see Girls Trip in New Orleans, after they discovered that their trip coincided with the movie's release.