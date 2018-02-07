A Baby With Down Syndrome Won The Gerber Baby Photo Contest For The First Time And People Are Overjoyed

Lucas Warren, the new "Gerber Spokesbaby," loves a cappella and recently learned how to clap.

Some facts about Lucas, provided by Gerber to BuzzFeed News: He's a fan of a cappella and he recently discovered how to clap.

Advertisement

Lucas is the first baby with Down Syndrome to win the annual Gerber Baby photo contest. Meet the first Gerber baby with Down syndrome; his name is Lucas! https://t.co/RymRbTeVL9

"I've never met anyone to come in contact with Lucas and not smile," she said.

Lucas will also "take a front seat on Gerber’s social media channels throughout the year," the company told BuzzFeed News in a statement.

Advertisement

"I know you will take great pride in representing Gerber this year, as I have for the past 90 years," she said. "There is no greater privilege than to be a universal symbol for babies all over the world. I am delighted to take part in this celebration. Lucas is precious, and I look forward to watching him grow this year!”

Advertisement

Most people responded, remarking on how adorable Lucas is. @TODAYshow Finally!!!!! He’s adorable.

Parents of children who also have Down syndrome said that the victory meant a lot to them. @TODAYshow I am a parent of a 2 yr old girl with DS! I am crying tears of joy that a child like my daughter was rec… https://t.co/IiB8DMJk01

"I am crying tears of joy that a child like my daughter was recognized to be the face of their brand!" one mom wrote.

@TODAYshow This definitely brought a tear to my eye, since we found out that our little fella has DS I've definitel… https://t.co/fFKF7x4YIn

Other people simply gushed about him. @TODAYshow @KellyPub49

@TODAYshow So cute and happy

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

News moves fast. Keep up with the BuzzFeed News daily email! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now!