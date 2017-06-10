Sections

People Are Making Tons Of Jokes After These People Were Hit With Poop At Disneyland

Don't worry. It wasn't human.

Posted on
Remy Smidt
Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Ah, Disneyland, the happiest place on earth. But on Friday night it was the scene of something not-so-happy — something crappy.

Benoit Tessier / Reuters

Eleven adults and six kids at the California park were struck by flying poop, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

Disneyland officials then called the fire department, a police spokesperson told BuzzFeed News, in order "to determine what the material was."

Don't worry: the poo-spray wasn't the result of a scared person riding a roller coaster. It appears that birds, specifically geese, were responsible for the traveling turds. (It's still unclear what the motive was).

Regis Duvignau / Reuters

The police made clear that "NO crime occurred."

With @AnaheimFire at Disney - NO crime occurred - guests hit with fecal matter- appears to be geese that flew over. No injuries
Anaheim PD @AnaheimPD

With @AnaheimFire at Disney - NO crime occurred - guests hit with fecal matter- appears to be geese that flew over. No injuries

"No crime," police tweeted in a post that soon went viral.

@AnaheimFire at Disney with reports of guests hit with fecal matter. Approx 20 guests impacted. Appears to be geese that flew over. No crime
Anaheim PD @AnaheimPD

@AnaheimFire at Disney with reports of guests hit with fecal matter. Approx 20 guests impacted. Appears to be geese that flew over. No crime

"Everything was posted on Twitter. There is no story," the police spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. "Geese flew over and pooped on some people."

Nonetheless, the crappy incident sparked a ton of dad jokes.

@AnaheimPD @marcusgilmer @AnaheimFire Crappiest place on earth? #dadjoke
Martin Beck @MartinBeck

@AnaheimPD @marcusgilmer @AnaheimFire Crappiest place on earth? #dadjoke

@AnaheimPD @dannysullivan @AnaheimFire So fowl play was not suspected?
Chris Klosowski @cklosowski

@AnaheimPD @dannysullivan @AnaheimFire So fowl play was not suspected?

@AnaheimPD @AnaheimFire Gotta be shitting me.
Theo Marshall @ImTheoMarshall

@AnaheimPD @AnaheimFire Gotta be shitting me.

@AnaheimPD @AnaheimFire
Brian Day @sgvcrime

@AnaheimPD @AnaheimFire

All those affected by the fecal flap were supposedly "healthy and happy" after they were hit with the poop, police said.

11 adults and 6 juveniles impacted. No injuries and no transports. All guests are healthy and happy @Disneyland @AnaheimFire
Anaheim PD @AnaheimPD

11 adults and 6 juveniles impacted. No injuries and no transports. All guests are healthy and happy @Disneyland @AnaheimFire

Disneyland and the Anaheim Fire Department did not immediately respond to request for comment on the shitstorm.

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

