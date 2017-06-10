People Are Making Tons Of Jokes After These People Were Hit With Poop At Disneyland

Eleven adults and six kids at the California park were struck by flying poop, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

The police made clear that "NO crime occurred." With @AnaheimFire at Disney - NO crime occurred - guests hit with fecal matter- appears to be geese that flew over. No injuries

"No crime," police tweeted in a post that soon went viral. @AnaheimFire at Disney with reports of guests hit with fecal matter. Approx 20 guests impacted. Appears to be geese that flew over. No crime

"Everything was posted on Twitter. There is no story," the police spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. "Geese flew over and pooped on some people."

Nonetheless, the crappy incident sparked a ton of dad jokes. @AnaheimPD @marcusgilmer @AnaheimFire Crappiest place on earth? #dadjoke

@AnaheimPD @dannysullivan @AnaheimFire So fowl play was not suspected?

@AnaheimPD @AnaheimFire Gotta be shitting me.

All those affected by the fecal flap were supposedly "healthy and happy" after they were hit with the poop, police said. 11 adults and 6 juveniles impacted. No injuries and no transports. All guests are healthy and happy @Disneyland @AnaheimFire Disneyland and the Anaheim Fire Department did not immediately respond to request for comment on the shitstorm.

