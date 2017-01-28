This Iranian Director Won’t Be Able To Attend The Oscars Because Of Trump’s Ban

Jamal Abdi, policy director at the National Iranian American Council, told BuzzFeed Bews there were no exceptions for artists in Trump’s executive order. He called Farhadi’s inability to attend the ceremony “barbaric.”

“It’s so profoundly sad that even as we may have problems with Iran’s government and other governments, we are now cracking down on people,” he said. “Especially people who are producing films and are symbols of our shared humanity. We are now treating them as if they were terrorists.”

Before the order was signed, Taraneh Alidoosti, a famous Iranian actor and the star of The Salesman, said that she would be boycotting the Oscars either way. “Trump’s visa ban for Iranians is racist,” she wrote on Twitter.

Abdi said Farhadi’s absence at the Academy Awards will be deeply felt among Iranian-Americans. “When we see Iranian artists being targeted, it feels like they are targeting us,” he said. “This is where our cultures overlap.”

“We don’t know where this type of discrimination ends. I think there is a lot of fear about what comes next,” he added.