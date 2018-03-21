This Woman Perfectly Summed Up How Wildly Different People Act On Twitter And Facebook With One Pic

Bria Willingham, 23, from North Carolina, shared a photo of her and her fiancé, 24-year-old Quinton Phifer, celebrating his birthday last weekend.
Willingham told BuzzFeed News the couple celebrated all weekend with a bunch of activities.
"On his actual birthday we went to Terrace Cafe in Ballantyne for brunch and I got him a new necklace for a gift," she said.
Here's how she captioned a photo from that weekend on Twitter. "If I wasn’t on birth control I’d probably get pregnant again tonight cause look at him," she wrote.
Although it was a joke — she noted that there was truth to it.
"The caption was really, really true," Willingham told BuzzFeed News on Wednesday. "Because he’s very handsome.”
"It's his birthday weekend," she captioned the same photo on Facebook.
Willingham was worried that her Facebook audience might not have understood the Twitter caption.
But on Twitter, her favorite platform, "I don’t have to explain anything — everyone just gets it."
She compared Facebook to LinkedIn and said that her audience there is her colleagues and family members and said that she could do without it.
On Twitter, she shared the two wildly different captions side-by-side and the tweet went massively viral. “No,” she said, cracking up, when asked if she knew her tweet was going to be so popular. “I didn’t."
People, like 22-year-old Brea from San Diego, can relate.
"i wouldn't go through anything we been through with anybody else," her caption on the above photo, shared on Facebook, begins.
Whereas the photo on Twitter is described slightly differently, starting with the phrase, "wanna swallow half your babies..."
"I feel like Facebook is a lot more serious," Brea told BuzzFeed News.
"It’s where hilarious things that happen on Twitter go to be taken seriously—while Twitter seems to be where my age group doesn’t censor themselves and we say the things we really want to without our aunts commenting asking if everything is alright."
Here's a fuller look at the different captions she shared:
"It be like that sometimes, all the fam on Facebook so I gotta keep G rated 💀," someone else wrote.
Fb is only for angels.
Someone else described the platform as "the family page."
As for the couple — Willingham told BuzzFeed News that the two of them are getting married on the April 2. Congrats!
