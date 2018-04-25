 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty As/Is
More Caret down

People Are Sharing Bloody Selfie Pics After This Woman Wrote The Best Makeup Review Of All Time After A Car Accident

"Girl, when you find a good product, you have to share the info."

Posted on
Remy Smidt
Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Shelby Pagan, 25, is an ER nurse. She lives in Boston.

Shelby Pagan

Roughly nine months ago she got into a car accident, but she has made a full recovery.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

"I’m a very lucky woman!" she told BuzzFeed News in an email.

She took the selfie following the accident for her mom and the police.

"I took a selfie after my accident to send to my mother who was worried and in case police would need it for evidence in the future," Pagan said.

Advertisement

"A few days later I shared it to Instagram to tell my story and everyone kept commenting how good my makeup looked despite the accident," she said. "So I decided to give credit where it’s due and write the review on Kat Von D's website."

@guadalahari / Via Twitter: @guadalahari

Here's the five-star review she wrote under "Bluntredhead." She called the eyeliner "truly amazing," providing a detailed account of how it survived the car accident — and her tears.

@guadalahari / Via Twitter: @guadalahari

"As a nurse, I work 12-hour shifts and am willing to pay more for makeup that lasts and works," said Pagan. "So I wanted to share that this makeup is no joke for other people looking for quality products like me."

@guadalahari / Via Twitter: @guadalahari

A shopper, in search of some new eyeliner, spotted the review and could not handle that Pagan "deadass took a picture in her neck brace."

Y’all I was really out here looking for a new eyeliner and look at this review lmfaooo She deadass took a picture in her neck brace I am deceased 😩 https://t.co/j9jHjAei06
lahari @guadalahari

Y’all I was really out here looking for a new eyeliner and look at this review lmfaooo She deadass took a picture in her neck brace I am deceased 😩 https://t.co/j9jHjAei06

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

Another user, Madeleine Dunne, responded too, with a selfie that featured dried blood. She said that her pic was taken after a bike accident, calling the eyeliner "10/10 bike accident proof."

@guadalahari Can confirm this liner is 10/10 bike accident proof
Madeleine Dunne @MadeleineDunne

@guadalahari Can confirm this liner is 10/10 bike accident proof

Reply Retweet Favorite

Someone else had a question about Dunne's setting spray.

@MadeleineDunne @guadalahari God damn all your makeup is intact what setting spray do you use???
👸🏼Meg♡💋 @MachineGunMegy

@MadeleineDunne @guadalahari God damn all your makeup is intact what setting spray do you use???

Reply Retweet Favorite

Wow.

@guadalahari Not wrong
paige @MageePaige

@guadalahari Not wrong

Reply Retweet Favorite

Deer accident?

@guadalahari @laurieee101 this was me w the eyeliner after the deer accident ahahahah
millie @millie_atherton

@guadalahari @laurieee101 this was me w the eyeliner after the deer accident ahahahah

Reply Retweet Favorite

!

@guadalahari @Eyee_Candyyy Also stays on after sex too 🤷🏽‍♀️
𝓁𝒾𝓏 𝑜𝓃𝓎𝒶, 𝒹𝑒𝓂𝑜𝓃 ថ្លង់ @JustElenaPotter

@guadalahari @Eyee_Candyyy Also stays on after sex too 🤷🏽‍♀️

Reply Retweet Favorite

Pagan responded to the person who shared her review on Twitter, saying, "Girl, when you find a good product, you have to share the info."

@guadalahari Lololol it’s me 😂😂 girl, when you find a good product, you have to share the info 🤷🏻‍♀️
Shelby @catsandcusswrds

@guadalahari Lololol it’s me 😂😂 girl, when you find a good product, you have to share the info 🤷🏻‍♀️

Reply Retweet Favorite

Thank you, Bluntredhead.

Shelby Pagan

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App