People Are Sharing Bloody Selfie Pics After This Woman Wrote The Best Makeup Review Of All Time After A Car Accident

Shelby Pagan, 25, is an ER nurse. She lives in Boston.

Roughly nine months ago she got into a car accident, but she has made a full recovery.

"I’m a very lucky woman!" she told BuzzFeed News in an email.

She took the selfie following the accident for her mom and the police.

"I took a selfie after my accident to send to my mother who was worried and in case police would need it for evidence in the future," Pagan said.