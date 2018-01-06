 back to top
"Grey's Anatomy" Star Ellen Pompeo Completely Slammed Woody Allen On Twitter

Dylan Farrow, Allen's daughter who says she was sexually abused by the director, thanked Pompeo for her tweets.

Posted on
Remy Smidt
Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo went on an extraordinary tweetstorm on Friday night, slamming Woody Allen as a "fool" and criticizing actors for working with the director.

For years, Allen has faced allegations that he sexually abused his daughter, Dylan Farrow, when she was a child — claims the director has vehemently denied.

Amid the avalanche of sexual harassment allegations in Hollywood following the Harvey Weinstein scandal, Farrow wrote a piece for the Los Angeles Times last month, asking why Allen's career was still flourishing: "Why is it that Harvey Weinstein and other accused celebrities have been cast out by Hollywood, while Allen recently secured a multimillion-dollar distribution deal with Amazon?"
On Friday, Pompeo took to Twitter to criticize Allen.

"Ellen," Dylan Farrow responded to Pompeo, "Thank you."

Pompeo also mentioned Allen's controversial marriage to his former girlfriend Mia Farrow's daughter Soon-Yi Previn.

The Grey's Anatomy star also took issue with what she said was a lack of diversity in Allen's films.

"What about Hispanic or Asian actors?"

She referred to Allen's movies as "bougie shit."

And she criticized actors who choose to work with Allen as "weak," claiming they are "chasing trophies."

On Saturday morning, someone applauded the tweets but implied that Pompeo was tweeting while drunk. However, Pompeo clarified that she was "100 percent sober."

Neither Pompeo's nor Allen's representatives immediately responded to requests for comment from BuzzFeed News.
Pompeo isn't the first star to criticize Allen. A handful of actors who have worked with the director have expressed regret for doing so. On Friday, David Krumholtz said he "deeply regret[s] working with Woody Allen on Wonder Wheel."

That film, now in theaters, stars Kate Winslet, Jim Belushi, and Justin Timberlake.

Dylan Farrow responded to Krumholtz's tweet, and also thanked others who have spoken out against Allen.

In October, The Tick star Griffin Newman also expressed his regret for having appeared in another Allen film. Newman said that he planned to donate his salary from the movie to an anti-sexual violence organization.

In a Facebook post in November, actor Ellen Page called working with Allen "the biggest regret of [her] career," after she starred in his 2012 film To Rome With Love.

"I am ashamed I did this," Page said.

In October, Allen sparked controversy by saying he felt "sad" for Weinstein and his accusers.

“You don’t want it to lead to a witch-hunt atmosphere, a Salem atmosphere, where every guy in an office who winks at a woman is suddenly having to call a lawyer to defend himself," Allen told the BBC.

Allen later clarified his comments in a statement to Variety. "When I said I felt sad for Harvey Weinstein I thought it was clear the meaning was because he is a sad, sick man,” he told the outlet. “I was surprised it was treated differently. Lest there be any ambiguity, this statement clarifies my intention and feelings.”

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

