"Grey's Anatomy" Star Ellen Pompeo Completely Slammed Woody Allen On Twitter

In a Facebook post in November, actor Ellen Page called working with Allen "the biggest regret of [her] career," after she starred in his 2012 film To Rome With Love.

"I am ashamed I did this," Page said.

In October, Allen sparked controversy by saying he felt "sad" for Weinstein and his accusers.

“You don’t want it to lead to a witch-hunt atmosphere, a Salem atmosphere, where every guy in an office who winks at a woman is suddenly having to call a lawyer to defend himself," Allen told the BBC.

Allen later clarified his comments in a statement to Variety. "When I said I felt sad for Harvey Weinstein I thought it was clear the meaning was because he is a sad, sick man,” he told the outlet. “I was surprised it was treated differently. Lest there be any ambiguity, this statement clarifies my intention and feelings.”