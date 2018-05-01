This School Displayed "Modesty Ponchos" To Encourage Teens To Follow Prom Dress Code

Share On more Share On more

A Catholic high school is under fire for displaying "modesty ponchos" to encourage teens to follow the dress code requirements for the school's prom.

The ponchos were put out at Divine Child High School in Dearborn, Michigan, before the school's dance on May 12, according to Fox 2.

"If your dress does not meet our formal dance dress requirements — no problem! We've got you covered — literally," a note on the ponchos read. "This is our Modesty Poncho, which you'll be given at the door. :)"

Fox 2 reported on Monday that the ponchos would be passed out to teens at the dance who wore dresses that did not meet school requirements.

However, in an email to parents on Tuesday, which was obtained by BuzzFeed News, the school's principal, Eric Haley, disputed the station's reporting.

"To be clear: the poncho will not be passed out at prom," the email read. "It was on display to proactively remind students of our dress code policies and eliminate any confusion prior to this event."