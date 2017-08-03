Sections

This 6-Year-Old Did A Photoshoot With A Donut And It's Very Good

"Who am I to stand in the way of art?"

Remy Smidt
Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is Hilary Louvar with her 6-year-old son Griffen. They live in Wichita, Kansas. The mom told BuzzFeed News that her son is "really really funny."

Hilary Louvar

On Thursday, Griffen asked his mom to take photos of him with a donut. "He was like ‘Hey mom, why don’t we stop downtown, so you can take some pictures of me with this donut,'” Louvar said.

Hilary Louvar

"Who am I to stand in the way of art?" the mom asked on Twitter.

Hilary Louvar ™ @HilaryLouvar

I mean...

Hilary Louvar

Griffen told BuzzFeed News that he wanted to take the donut pics "just to put on Instagram." He said that he wanted to give people "something to look at."

As for the ~inspo~ behind the pics, the 6-year-old said that it was spontaneous. "I just came up with the idea," he said.
Hilary Louvar

He said that this was his favorite pic to come out of the shoot.

Hilary Louvar

The mom explained that the donut photoshoot request was NOTHING out of the ordinary for her son. "This is very normal for him," she laughed.

Hilary Louvar

Griffen...

Hilary Louvar

...never change.

Hilary Louvar

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.

Connect With USNews