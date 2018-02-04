These Kids Had A Dance Party After They Found Out They Are Going To See "Black Panther"

Clark said that the moment was as insanely joyous as it looked. “To have the kids be so happy and to have that much joy in the room…every person was smiling as big as you could possibly smile," he said.

For Clark, the students' responses are proof of the movie's importance. “The reactions showed just how important representation is to people," Clark said.

"It’s an important moment in cinematic history, having an all-black cast. So much media is dominated by white actors," he said. "To see a blockbuster movie with an all-black cast… It’s a source of pride and excitement for them.”