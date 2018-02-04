 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

These Kids Had A Dance Party After They Found Out They Are Going To See "Black Panther"

"After a very long adult day at work, I’d like to thank each of you for putting a huge smile on my face," one person said in response to the joyous footage.

Posted on
Remy Smidt
Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Tanya Chen
Tanya Chen
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Friday, students at the Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta found out that they're going to see Black Panther together. Ron Clark, a fifth-grade teacher and the school's cofounder, filmed the surprise, and it's a moment of absolute joy— in the video, students scream, clap, jump up and down, and hug each other.

The moment all of our students found out we are all going to see #blackpanther together!
Ron Clark @ronclarkacademy

The moment all of our students found out we are all going to see #blackpanther together!

Reply Retweet Favorite

Clark, 46, told BuzzFeed News that the school wants students "to feel close to their heritage": “Every year we have a kid do a DNA test and there’s a big reveal of their ancestry," he said.

Friday was what Clark called "the big kickoff.""We had African dancers come and perform. We did a swab... At the end, we revealed that we’re taking them to see Black Panther," he said.

Friday was what Clark called "the big kickoff."

"We had African dancers come and perform. We did a swab... At the end, we revealed that we’re taking them to see Black Panther," he said.

Advertisement

Clips from the event have since been shared thousands of times. So many people have responded to the footage, saying that watching the joyous, surprised kids warmed their hearts.

@WadeKing7 @chadwickboseman @ronclarkacademy Truthfully I just love seeing happy kids. No matter what's happening a… https://t.co/9z8OG77whb
Bizzy Bee Nursing @BizzyBeeNursing

@WadeKing7 @chadwickboseman @ronclarkacademy Truthfully I just love seeing happy kids. No matter what's happening a… https://t.co/9z8OG77whb

Reply Retweet Favorite

The video was the perfect antidote for adults with their adult situations.

@WadeKing7 @NstntVntage @ronclarkacademy @chadwickboseman After a very long adult day at work, I’d like to thank ea… https://t.co/qrnl3FbeQV
Charlie Whiskey @BlueDogPatriot

@WadeKing7 @NstntVntage @ronclarkacademy @chadwickboseman After a very long adult day at work, I’d like to thank ea… https://t.co/qrnl3FbeQV

Reply Retweet Favorite

People especially loved this clip of the subsequent dance party.

The students just found out we are all going to see BLACK PANTHER! We will have a day of cultural classes, African… https://t.co/guN7N8ye3A
Wade King @WadeKing7

The students just found out we are all going to see BLACK PANTHER! We will have a day of cultural classes, African… https://t.co/guN7N8ye3A

Reply Retweet Favorite

Clark said that the moment was as insanely joyous as it looked. “To have the kids be so happy and to have that much joy in the room…every person was smiling as big as you could possibly smile," he said.

For Clark, the students' responses are proof of the movie's importance. “The reactions showed just how important representation is to people," Clark said.

"It’s an important moment in cinematic history, having an all-black cast. So much media is dominated by white actors," he said. "To see a blockbuster movie with an all-black cast… It’s a source of pride and excitement for them.”

The students' reactions were a source of excitement for others, too. "Biiiiiiiig mood," one person responded, circling one student, with red.

@WadeKing7 @Four_Pins @ronclarkacademy @chadwickboseman Biiiiiiiig mood.
Clive Nyakudzi @clivenyakudzi

@WadeKing7 @Four_Pins @ronclarkacademy @chadwickboseman Biiiiiiiig mood.

Reply Retweet Favorite

GIFs were made.

@Ashley_Geneva @clivenyakudzi @WadeKing7 @Four_Pins @ronclarkacademy @chadwickboseman
Seth Marson Dlodlo @MarsonSeth

@Ashley_Geneva @clivenyakudzi @WadeKing7 @Four_Pins @ronclarkacademy @chadwickboseman

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement
@WadeKing7 @ronclarkacademy @chadwickboseman
He is I and I am him @JizzySal

@WadeKing7 @ronclarkacademy @chadwickboseman

Reply Retweet Favorite
@WadeKing7 @ronclarkacademy @chadwickboseman
¥€€¥€€ @dwgzz1g642

@WadeKing7 @ronclarkacademy @chadwickboseman

Reply Retweet Favorite

Another person declared the video "the cutest thing on the internet."

@WadeKing7 @ronclarkacademy @chadwickboseman This is the cutest thing on the internet today.
mcbc @mcbc

@WadeKing7 @ronclarkacademy @chadwickboseman This is the cutest thing on the internet today.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"We letting kids stand on top of chairs and desks in school now?" someone asked, to which the director of curriculum and instruction at the school responded: "We do."

@dpham717 @ronclarkacademy @chadwickboseman We do.
Wade King @WadeKing7

@dpham717 @ronclarkacademy @chadwickboseman We do.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Clark said that students will be preparing academically before seeing the film.

“Each kid got a book that we made ourselves, about Black Panther and other literature, so they can prepare for the next two weeks," he said.

The Marvel movie hits theaters on Feb. 16.

Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan in Black Panther.
Matt Kennedy / Marvel Studios

Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan in Black Panther.

Enjoy the movie, kids!

@WadeKing7 / Via Twitter: @WadeKing7

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.

Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.

Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement